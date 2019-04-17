charlamagne-the-god-beauty-con
Charlamagne Tha God Makes Kevin Hunter "Donkey Of The Day"

April 17, 2019 - 4:04 pm by Shenequa Golding

Charlamagne has been waiting a long time for this one.

Charlamagne Tha God let the choppa fly Wednesday morning (April 16) when he crowned Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' soon to be ex-husband and manager "Donkey of The Day."

The Power 105.1 host and Hunter were once comrades, but their friendship ended when Hunter allegedly grew irate Charlamagne played matchmaker with his longtime friend Wax and his then-mistress now the mother of his newborn daughter, Sharina Hudson.

"Think about that. Big grown-ass married negro from Brownsville, Brooklyn, supposed to be some thorough-ass hood dude upset because he thinks I'm trying to hook his side chick up with my homeboy. Does that not make him a Grade A sucker?" Charlamagne questioned.

The two-time bestselling author was once Williams' protege and in his nearly 13 minute-rant against Hunter, he expressed empathy for the talk-show host. "The reason why I've never had smoke for Wendy is that number one: I feel sorry for her. She was an abused woman on various levels," Charlamagne said.

Charlemagne spoke about the several attempts Hunter allegedly made to destroy his career, including promoting last year's narrative he supposedly raped a woman in South Carolin. The 2001 criminal sexual conduct charge was later dismissed after the radio host provided a DNA sample.

"There are only two people on this planet that I don't give a damn about, and Kevin Hunter is one of them."

Charlamagne was in rare petty form while delivering his stinging rant, and said his divorce after 21 years of marriage is the universe's response to his behavior.

"Kevin you so busy trying to curse others you end up cursing yourself. Did you really think you could go around treating people the way you treat them and not suffer any consequence from the universe all these years? The sad part is you treat everybody like doo-doo, but the one person you treat like doo-doo that you should never treat like doo-doo is your soon-to-be ex-wife.

"Bro, you are nothing without her."

After also crowning Hunter Doo-Doo Brown, Charlamagne predicted all that he dished out to Wendy would come back via Sharina Hudson.

"It's only a matter of time before Sharina leaves you. Don't think she's staying around. Whatever you get from Wendy, Sharina is going to get a bunch of that from child support. Oh, wait for it. It's coming. The same thing you did to Wendy, Sharina's going to do to you with another man. Guaranteed."

Watch Charla's "Donkey of The Day" below.

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

Michael B. Jordan Would Like To Be Considered For B2K's Millennium Tour

Michael B. Jordan loves nostalgia. From the 90s and beyond, the actor has always shown love to those who helped create our favorite music memories. Now, Jordan is looking to throw his hat in the running for B2K's Millenium Tour.

The actor shared a hilarious video of himself, Terrance J and Ridiculousness' Steelo Brim jamming to Diddy's "I Need A Girl Remix" this week on Twitter with the caption, "Is there any more room on the Millennium Tour?" Fans of the 2000s hip-hip/R&B era are aware the jam was released in 2002 from Diddy's LP, We Invented The Remix.

https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1116092812787953665

We're sure B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd and the rest of the family wouldn't mind having Killmonger on the road with them. Meanwhile, the guys have brought out several special guests on the Millennium Tour. So far, surprise performances have included Ashanti, Ja Rule, Bow Wow and B5.

Enjoy "I Need A Girl Part 2" below.

Jhene Aiko Sings "Eternal Sunshine" At Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Service

Friends, family, and fans all gathered at the Staples Center Thursday (April 11) to tell stories, and offer warm anecdotes before saying their final goodbye to Nipsey Hussle. The memorial service billed as a celebration of life featured several musical performances including Jhene Aiko who sang a tender version of "Eternal Sunshine" from her Souled Out album.

The Los Angeles native dressed in black slacks, a black turtleneck and donned a tilted church hat as she took to the stage shortly after Lauren London and the couple's children greeted the audience. The song from her classic 2014 album Souled Out brought tears to many who watched the nearly three-hour service via live stream.

https://twitter.com/nicole_perez1/status/1116417574768656386

Jhene Aiko voice is soooo peaceful man it takes you to another world

— Lay (@gr8Tvibes) April 11, 2019

https://twitter.com/apryll_marie/status/1116415816885469185

On March 31st, the Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Reportedly, the 33-year-old left his home sans security to greet a friend just released from prison who served 20 years. The Victory Lap artist was planning to gift him with clothes.

Hussle's untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop and sports community, prompting fellow artists and athletes to vocally express their sadness and condolences, chief among them being Barack Obama who wrote a letter to Hussle's family that was read during the service.

Following the memorial service, a procession will pass by his Marathon Clothing store and end at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills where Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, will be laid to rest.

Maya Angelou's Story Is Making Its Way To Broadway

Gather your coins from now because the tale of a legend is making its way to Broadway. As a treat to fans of the late author and poet Dr. Maya Angelou, according to her son Guy Johnson, a one-woman show about her life is in currently the works. The production, titled Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou, will reportedly draw from the late icon's "many writings, along with some private musings that have never before been made public."

Johnson will be directly involved as a producer for the project, which is scheduled to hit the stage some time in 2021. “She brought a sense of passion to living and invested herself wholly in it. What she wanted most was justice for all human beings, and the freedom to experience joy and laughter,” he said in a statement. “We hope to capture her joie de vivre. We’re going to include some private anecdotes that will be a revelation to audiences. I’m pleased to be working with this team in bringing her story to life and can’t wait for the public to experience it."

According to Deadline, Phenomenal Woman is being developed and produced by David Michael Rich of Corstoria, LLC, and J. Todd Harris of Branded Pictures Entertainment. No further details have been provided regarding potential talent for the production.

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit

Beyonce Honors Michelle Obama For 'Time 100' Profile

Flint Receives $77.7 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Water Infrastructure