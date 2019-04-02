charlamagne-tha-god-accepts-iheart-award
Charlamagne Tha God Makes Alleged Nipsey Hussle Murderer 'DOTD'

April 2, 2019 - 11:44 am by Shenequa Golding

"I'm not going to lie to y'all, the death of Nipsey Hussle hit a little different. I'm not okay about this."

As the hip-hop community continues to mourn the death of Nipsey Hussle, the LAPD has identified the alleged murder suspect responsible as 29-year-old Eric Holder with the help of surveillance footage.

Tuesday morning (April 2) Power 105.1 host Charlamagne Tha God made Holder "Donkey of The Day" and stated  Holder is a personified example of the pain running rampant in a lot of black communities.

"Eric Holder is just the latest in a line of hurt people who hurt people. A lot of brothers are simply in pain and they just keep redistributing that pain to people who look just like them," The Breakfast Club co-host said. "But Eric Holder, you killing Nipsey not 'gon kill your trauma.

"If you are still alive right now, whatever you were going through before you killed Nipsey has been multiplied times 100. Now you got a whole other set of problems and that's why I'm so big on dealing with your mental health, going to therapy and getting to the root of our internal issues because my brothers, we gotta heal. If we don't heal we're just going to have another generation of trauma passing itself off as culture."

On Sunday (March 31) Nipsey and two other men were standing outside of Nipsey's Marathon Clothing store when Holder allegedly approached them. Nipsey reportedly told Holder, a reported informant, to leave and when he returned he fired several shots at Nipsey and the other men. Nipsey was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. The Los Angeles coroner's office concluded Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Nipsey's murder has hit a somber chord in fans and admittedly left Charlamagne fearful. "What happened to Nipsey can happen to any of us at any given time. Hearing that happen to Nipsey makes me question my own mortality in a very different way, because if that happens to brothers like Nip, what hope do the rest of us have?"

Charlamagne doubled down on Holder's alleged crime stating through Nipsey's philanthropic efforts aimed to help men and women from the community.

"Eric Holder, a brother from Nipsey's hood, a brother from that community who knew Nipsey and Nipsey knew him that brother literally hurt the very person that God sent to help people just like him," he said. "We cut our nose off to spite our face too often in our communities and it's exhausting, it's very exhausting. It's sad. I'm disappointed, frustrated and scared because it's not just Nipsey. It happens way too many times to too many of us."

will-jada-pinkett-smith-47th-naacp-image-awards
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inks Deal With Formula 1

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are creating new content for their followers, and Formula 1 fans alike. The couple's production company, Westbrook Studios, is teaming up with Apollo World Touring to produce a series centered around the racing world and A-listers.

The initiative was inspired by an episode from Smith's new Facebook show, The Bucket List, in which Smith and his son Trey raced at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The two were guided by five-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, and that is precisely the kind of angle Smith and company hope to take with their new content.

The deal between the production company co-founded by the Smith's and Apollo World Touring will incorporate pre-filmed stunts and challenges to be completed by Hollywood's finest, as well as live performances around Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends. With this latest partnership, Formula 1 hopes to provide better content for their loyal fans as well as attract new viewership.

Smith is set to executive produce the project, which will be under license from Formula 1 Apollo World Touring.

"I’ve always been a massive fan of the Formula 1 world and fell even more in love with the sport while shooting an episode of Will Smith’s The Bucket List with Lewis Hamilton at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," Smith said in a statement.

"1’s commitment to creating engaging and inspiring content for its fans mirrors our mission at Westbrook Studios. The synergy of our storytelling is undeniable, and I’m excited for fans to join us on this wild ride.”

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Talk Renamed Show, 'Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge'

On the surface, you’d never expect Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to come together in any form. Their worlds couldn’t be further apart: Martha — coming from a Polish, middle-class, New Jersey-residing family — who would babysit the children of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra as a kid and Snoop hailing from Long Beach, Calif. where he’d join the Rollin’ 20’s before becoming a rap icon. However, the duo is now heading into the third season of their Emmy Award-nominated VH1 show.

Season 3 of their hit show boasts a star-studded lineup of guests from Yvonne Orji to Matthew McConaughey. With some big changes in store, the show now has a new name and format: Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge. Instead of the cooking-themed talk show we’ve grown accustomed to, the pair will bring the competition to their guests as they battle for kitchen supremacy.

In between shooting promos for the new, spin-off season, VIBE sat down with the two in Los Angeles to discuss everything from their chemistry to Martha being a true OG to Snoop’s aspirations of an EGOT.

“I haven’t been to your house yet,” Martha quips when asked about how they spend time together off-camera. “I’ve been to your compound.” Snoop’s home away from home, The Compound, is everything you’d imagine the adult playground of a rap superstar to be. Equipped with a full recording studio and space for filming his own content, Snoop’s compound is a staple in Los Angeles for those who are able to visit.

As Martha and Snoop wax poetic and play off each other akin to a verse from Jadakiss and Styles P, Snoop flips a question back at us. “How does hip-hop perceive Martha Stewart?” Snoop asks as he is excited for Martha to hear how she is perceived and welcomed. “This is hip-hop, Martha. I can tell you but it ain’t nothing like hearing it from Hip Hop up close and personal.”

With Martha by his side, Snoop is now an Emmy-nominated talent. He’s amassed 13 Grammy nominations and with his first play(Redemption of a Dogg) under his belt, could the D-O-double-G have aspirations of the elusive EGOT status? “I don’t really trip off of awards,” Snoop says. “It used to be a time when I wanted awards and I didn’t get them and that kind of made me upset. So I stopped focusing on the aspects of accolades and just [start] doing it for the spirit of it all. If it happens to fall in my lap, I’ll take it on the chin and keep it moving.”

Other guests for Season 3 include Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man, Kandi Burruss, Regina Hall, Yvonne Orji, and more.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge returns to your screen on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 pm ET on VH1. Watch our full interview above.

black monday recap episode 10 season 1 showtime
'Black Monday' Goes All Or Nothing In Wild Season Finale: Recap

We never thought the pace of Black Monday could get quicker than its typical rapid speed, but the season finale proves us wrong. Within the first seven minutes, Mo reveals how he and Dawn can prevent Blair from running the Georgina Play himself, Keith and Mike’s relationship ends, and a man returns from the dead. After all this, a twist that upends the entire expected trajectory of the series is revealed. And there’s still an entire second half of the episode left.

This week's pacing feels intentional to not only convey how chaotic this day is but to also allow the Black Monday showrunner to fit every easter egg explanation, flashback, emotional tug-of-war, and character death into 30 minutes. Blair’s beat up Honda and Keith’s former colleague, Ty, from the first few episodes, make returns in surprisingly pivotal manners. These little caveats reward fans who stuck around for the wild first season, and the stars of the show didn’t disappoint either.

The season finale is where Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells show off the complete range of their acting abilities. Paul Scheer vacillates between uncomfortably awkward, depressingly suicidal and soberingly empathetic in a matter of minutes. Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells' comedic chemistry is comparable to Hall’s chemistry with Cheadle, carrying the sadistic capitalism we’ve all grown to love from the show. This last go-round, Cheadle delivers one of his most captivating performances and the best blending of dramedy.

Having all of the best qualities of Black Monday in one episode is thrilling and central to what makes the episode enjoyable on one level. But as the conclusive episode to a 10-week easter egg hunt of clues, the mystery of Black Monday's season finale doesn’t stick the landing perfectly.

All Risk, Little Reward

The central appeal of Black Monday may be its humor but what made it stand out from all the other raunchy comedies was this pseudo-murder mystery, encouraging fans to try and figure it out from the very first scene of the series. If you spent hours piecing together those clues, trying to figure out what and who caused the stock market, the season finale ends up feeling flat.

Mo mentions the crash’s effect on average Americans for a few minutes and we have moments inside the chaotic scene on the trading floor. But for a show named after a stock market crash, with all of its episodes named after the days left until the crash — and an early investment in leaving visual clues as to the cause of it — the show's actual crash felt like a plot device rather than a core part of the entire season’s narrative.

The twist that the show was conning the viewers the whole time (without showing key moments throughout the season) is a clever choice given how the show is predicated on misdirection. But the writers jump the shark a bit. Unbeknownst to us, the Lehman Brothers allowed Blair’s algorithm to be in charge of their entire portfolio and then Blair reengineered the algorithm to sell all of Lehman Brothers’ shares as soon as the Georgina Play was completed. All of this involved an algorithm, initially inextricable of Blair’s character, that was all but abandoned for the vast majority of the season.

The other reveals in the season finale have the benefit of being connected to episodes viewers were able to watch, making the misdirection feel authentic. Blair bringing back his algorithm and infecting the stock market all occurred in the two months that spanned in the Black Monday universe between Tiffany’s kidnapping in episode “7042” and the couple’s wedding on episode “2.” There were no episodes in between to contextualize this twist, hurting its believability. Black Monday has struggled in the past with maintaining verisimilitude of its world while also speeding through its timeline in between episodes; Blair’s algorithm helped that problem rear its ugly head at the worst time.

The Black Monday crash may have been handled suboptimally but it's not the most intriguing crash of the episode.

The Mo Crash

In one blistering scene, Mo’s entire reality comes crashing down as he finds out he’s nothing more than a long-term investment. As funny as Mo saying he’s having an “out of money experience” after finding out he’s not getting any of the money from the Georgina Play, the quote points to a deeper analysis of duality: Mo is a facade predicated on money, so once the money is gone, Roland appears.

Mo’s facade crashes to the point that the man who called “needing” someone the “N-word” in episode “364” says “I love you” to two people in less than five minutes. Mo doesn’t even make an obvious ejaculation joke when he says he wants to get off the emotional roller coaster he and Dawn have been on for years. This happens before he tells Dawn “I’m all out of jokes,” another impactful line with a deeper layer of profundity. Mo is a carefully constructed image and his incendiary jokes are his costume, keeping people from ever getting a hint at the humanity Roland possesses. Mo being all out of jokes is tantamount to Roland taking the Mo mask off.

He’s also key to the future of Black Monday in more ways than one.

“I think the jumpoff is Black Monday, and the show is still going to be about the stock market, Wall Street,” Cheadle said in his VIBE interview. "That one day was just what started a lot of stuff. Things kept going on from then and are still going on.”

