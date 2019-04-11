Jussie Smollett Returns To Court To Enter Formal Plea
Getty Images

City Of Chicago Files Civil Suit Against Jussie Smollett For Refusing To Pay $130K

April 11, 2019 - 10:31 pm by Latifah Muhammad

The city wants three times the amount in damages, plus attorneys' fees. 

Chicago kept its promise to take legal action against Jussie Smollett after the Empire star refused to pay just over $130,106 to cover costs to the city for investigating what the actor insists was a hate crime against him.

The city filed a civil suit in the Circuit Court County Thursday (April 11), in hopes of recouping hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover “civil penalties, statutory treble damages, attorney’s fees and costs arising” from his alleged “false statements” to authorities following the January assault, which police later said was a hoax.

Smollett is accused of filing a “false police report claiming that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by unknown attackers.” According to the complaint, Smollett knew his attackers and “orchestrated the purported attack himself.”

Further in the legal documents, the city argues that Smollett became “friends” with his alleged attacker, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, in 2017. During the course of the friendship, Smollett and Osundairo “socialized and exercised together,” the complaint states. The documents also accuse the actor of “occasionally” asking Osundairo to help him obtain “recreational drugs.”

The documents claim Smollett sent Osundairo a text message on January 25, 2019, asking when he would be traveling to Nigeria with his brother. “Might need you help on the low. You around to meet up face to face,” Smollett allegedly wrote before driving to Osundairo’s apartment and taking him on a ride.

“During the ride, Defendant stated that he was unhappy with the way his employers handled a racist and homophobic letter he had allegedly received three days earlier, and as a result, he wanted to stage an attack where Abel would appear to batter him.”

The complaint adds that Osundairo commissioned his younger brother Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo to help him, and that Smollett gave the brothers $100 to purchase “clothing and materials needed for the staged attack.” Smollett also wrote the brothers a $3,500 check to allegedly carry out the attack, but put in the memo that the payment was for, “5 week nutrition/workout program.”

When questioned by police, Smollett not only asserted that he was a victim but that the attack was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. However, the suit states that Smollett “purposely led” Chicago Police to “believe that his attackers were white, when in fact, Defendant knew that his attackers were the Osundairo Brothers.”

After an “extensive investigation,” which included obtaining GPS and cell phone records, video surveillance, bank records, and a store receipt, authorities concluded that Smollett lied about the story. Smollett, however, has maintained that he was a victim of an attack.

The 36-year-old actor was later charged with 16 felony charges that were dismissed last month.

Chicago's suit against Smollett requests that the court force him to pay a civil penalty of $1000 “for each false statement that he made to the city” along with “three times the amount of the damages that the city sustained,” in addition to “litigation and collection fees, and attorneys’ fees.”

Lauren London On Nipsey Hussle: "You Are The Love Of My Life"

tracee-ellis-ross-marsai-martin-GettyImages-902451494-1555123243
Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Congratulates Marsai Martin On Executive Producing Her First Film

Tracee Ellis Ross is beaming with pride over the debut of her Black-ish co-star, Marsai Martin’s, new film. In honor of the release of Little, a comedy starring and executive produced by Martin, Ellis Ross penned an inspirational message to her T.V. daughter Friday (April 12).

“MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! Even though I am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. “My heart is full for you and I’m so excited for your journey,” the Golden-Globe winning actress captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Martin.

Ellis Ross added a note for Martin’s parents who are partners in her company, Genius Productions. “Bravo Carol and Josh you’ve raised a special human. May this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! even though i am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. my heart is full for you and i’m so excited for your journey. bravo carol and josh you’ve raised a special human. may this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP! and everyone go see @littlethemovie, in theaters now!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 12, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

At only 14 years old, Martin is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood. She recently made history again when she signed a first-look production deal with Universal, becoming the youngest person to ink a production contract with a major studio.

Little, which is Martin's first official debut on the silver screen, is an updated take on the classic body-swap films like Big and 13 Going on 30. The comedy stars Regina Hall as Jordan Sanders, a frigid 38-year-old tech company owner who wakes up as her 13-year-old self (played by Martin). The cast includes Issa Rae who stars in Little as Sanders’ assistant, April.

Hall is also an executive producer on the film which is produced by Will Packer, James Lopez, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Continue Reading
Nipsey Hussle Dead Hip Hop Reactions
Nipsey Hussle attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music

Nipsey Hussle Laid To Rest During Private Burial At Famous Cemetery

Nipsey Hussle has been laid to rest. Close family and friends, including his longtime girlfriend Lauren London, attended a private burial ceremony at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills Friday (April 12).

London was photographed at the cemetery with her children Cameron and Kross, the latter of whom is her 2-year-old son with Nipsey, along with his young daughter, parents, siblings, and more loved ones of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist.

A motorcade of vehicles were spotted at the gravesite led by a black hearse presumably carrying his casket. Neighborhood Nip joins several other celebrities buried at Forrest Lawn, including Rick James, Michael Jackson, and actors Britney Murphy, John Ritter, Paul Walker, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was celebrated by 21,000 fans, friends and family members during a three-hour celebration of life at the Los Angeles Staples Center Thursday (April 11). Nipsey’s parents,  Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, his brother Sam, London and her son Cameron, Snoop Dogg, and Min. Louis Farrakhan were among the speakers at his funeral, which featured performances from Stevie Wonder and Jhene Aiko.

The ceremony was followed by a 25-mile procession around Los Angeles, giving thousands of fans who didn’t score tickets to the public funeral, a chance to pay respects to the slain recording artist who was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store two weeks ago.

Prior to Friday's burial, Nipsey’s family and friends attended a Los Angeles City Council meeting to mark the unveiling of the Nipsey Hussle Square sign which will be located at Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. The city council voted unanimously to officially rename the intersection after the Grammy-nominated rhymer.

“I am honored to announce that the LA City Council voted unanimously to name the intersection at Crenshaw and Slauson as ‘Nipsey Hussle Square,’” Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson tweeted Friday. “Thank you to his family and community for coming out to celebrate this monumental occasion.”

See more from the ceremony below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I am honored to announce that the LA City Council voted unanimously to name the intersection at Crenshaw and Slauson as “Nipsey Hussle Square”. Thank you to his family and community for coming out to celebrate this monumental occasion. His work and impact will never be forgotten and I am grateful to do a small part to ensure the marathon continues. #TMC #Crenshaw

A post shared by Marqueece Harris-Dawson (@mhdcd8) on Apr 12, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#PressPlay: #NipseyHussle’s family and friends celebrated #NipseyHussle and the unveiling of the Nipsey Hussle Square sign at today’s #LosAngeles City Council meeting #TheMarathonContinues 🏁💙 Via @archerone

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 12, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

Continue Reading
adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball Culture
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

Rich The Kid And Partner Tori Brixx Welcome Baby Boy

Congrats are in order for Rich The Kid and his partner Tori Brixx as they just welcomed a baby boy (April 12). The New York MC shared a touching picture on Instagram of the family at the hospital.

"I literally just delivered my baby boy 💙 biggest blessing 🥺🙌🏾 I cant believe it he’s here," he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I literally just delivered my baby boy 💙 biggest blessing 🥺🙌🏾 I cant believe it he’s here

A post shared by @ richthekid on Apr 12, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

Rich, born Dimitri Roger, has two children with estranged wife Antonette Willis. Previously, reports have detailed their tumultuous relationship.

The "Plug Walk" rapper recently released his latest album, The World Is Yours 2 in March. On social media, he recently dubbed himself the greatest rapper from New York at the moment. Since then, the post has now been deleted as per The Shade Room.

"I am the hottest rapper out of New York," he wrote in an IG story post. "Name a ny rapper who get more a show than me? Name a new york artist got more Platinums."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m so happy I must be living a dream thank you for having this beautiful baby thank for making me better thank you for being by my side always your everything I can ever imagine the most beautiful women I’ve ever met inside & out 💙

A post shared by @ richthekid on Apr 12, 2019 at 7:09am PDT

 

Continue Reading

