Childish Gambino Teases New Music And Short Film In Spotify Ad

What exactly will we get out of 'Guava Island'?

An ad for an upcoming short film from Childish Gambino titled "Guava Island" popped up on Spotify. While there is not much information in the ad as to what exactly is happening, it appears that "Guava Island" will drop on Apr. 13. Apr. 13 is the second day of the Coachella Music Festival, which he is set to headline on Apr. 12.

During the ad, which was screen-recorded and uploaded onto Twitter, a snippet of a song is heard, and the multi-hyphenate is singing as a guitar plays in the background. At the end of the ad, Childish can be heard saying "I'll see you at the show everyone."

Last year, Gambino and Rihanna were spotted in Cuba filming what is believed to be Guava Island, and the project is directed by Hiro Murai. The first trailer was released in November during PHAROS Festival in New Zealand. It will also reportedly star Black Panther actress Letitia Wright.

Listen to the ad below.