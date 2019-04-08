Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Francine Orr

Chris Darden's Daughter Getting Harassed Over Nipsey Hussle Case

April 8, 2019 - 9:17 am by Jessica McKinney

"I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered bad memories from the O.J. Simpson Trial."

Folks aren't too happy with attorney Chris Darden at the moment. People have been criticizing Darden for acting as the defense attorney for Eric Holder, the man who allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle on Mar. 31. While Darden is probably used to being a media spectacle, it seems like the backlash has trickled over to his family. Darden's daughter, Jenee, released a statement on Instagram on Sunday (Apr. 7), asking people to stop attacking her and channel their energy elsewhere.

As you may know, Darden was on the prosecution team in O.J. Simpson's 1995 trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. According to Jenee, she has been receiving  "vile comments and messages" as a result of her father's involvement in Nip's case, which has brought up some bad memories. "Like many of you, I found out about my father’s involvement in the case while scrolling through social media," she said. "I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered bad memories from the O.J. Simpson Trial."

She also stated that she had no say in which cases her father chooses. "My father is a grown man and has been a defense attorney for some time," she continued. "I have no say in the cases he takes on."

While she understands the pain LA and the music industry is experiencing after Nipsey Hussle's death, she said that people should be focusing on continuing his legacy and not harassing her family. "LA is like a second home to me. I grew up in a community similar to Nipsey’s and was saddened by news of his death. So I understand why it hurts deeply when we lose young, talents Black men like him who are committed to empowering people," she added. "Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy toward continuing Nipsey’s legacy in strengthening our communities and lifting up each other."

As previously reported, Darden pleaded not guilty on behalf of Holder, who was charged with murder. Holder's bail was set at $5 million. Read Jenee Darden's full statement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by cocoafly (@cocoafly) on

In This Story:

Popular

Kodak Black Says He'll Wait A Year Before Trying To Date Lauren London

From the Web

More on Vibe

Lil-Nas-X-press-photo-2019-billboard-1548-1554814712
Courtesy Photo/ Columbia Records

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Rides To Number One On The 'Billboard' Charts

Thanks to a lauded assist from country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road" is now the number one song in America. According to Billboard, "Old Town Road" rode from No. 15 on the Hot 100 all the way to the top spot. The song is also number one on the Streaming charts.

"While Lil Nas X is the first artist to take an initial Hot 100 entry to No. 1 since Bradley Cooper just five weeks earlier, thanks to Cooper's duet "Shallow" with Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X is the first artist unaccompanied by another act to top the Hot 100 on a first try since Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" spent three weeks at No. 1 in October 2017," reports the publication.

Lil Nas X, who turns 20 years old today (Apr. 9), is also the first unaccompanied male artist since Desiigner to have their first single hit No. 1 on the charts. The track was the subject of much conversation after Billboard chose to remove the song from their Country chart, as they concluded "Old Town Road" did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music.”

hitting #1 on billboard on my birthday wow

— nope (@LilNasX) April 9, 2019

Continue Reading
charlamagne-tha-god-nyc-beautycon-
Dave Kotinsky

Charlamagne Tha God Crowns Kodak Black Donkey Of The Day

Kodak Black received many digital eye rolls and deep sighs over the weekend due to abhorrent comments made about Lauren London, prompting Power 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God to crown the Florida rapper "Donkey of The Day."

At the onset of his eight-minute diatribe, the Shook One author admitted his bewilderment as to what angers most people and the inconsistency in the outrage toward Black's troll behavior.

"I'm confused at what pisses people off nowadays because I've watched Kodak Black disrespect dark-skinned women, Young MA, so the outrage over these comments he made about Lauren London seemed a little odd to me. I understand the circumstances because of the murder of the late great Nipsey Hussle...but I just want people to be consistent in what we tolerate in our culture because we never are. There is never a set standard."

On Saturday, (April 6) Kodak Black took to Instagram Live stating he'd wait a year before trying to date Lauren London, which merited backlash and caused T.I. and The Game to respond. Charlamagne insisted the predatory comments were on brand for men like him. However, he noted Black has consistently disrespected women, but the culture is inconsistent in its defense of women.

"Kodak Black is always saying disrespectful stuff in regards to women, just like a majority of the culture is always saying disrespectful stuff to women. Now, if we are at the point where we aren't tolerating this from anyone anymore, great! I'm all for that, but this isn't about what's right it's about what's popular and there's not a more popular topic in hip hop and in the world right now then Nipsey Hussle," Charlamagne said.

Playing a recording of Tip and The Game's response, Charlamagne noted the hypocrisy in both men coming to London's defense

"We can't act like we are mad at Kodak for disrespecting Lauren. You're mad at Kodak for disrespecting Nipsey, and I understand that but where is all this outrage when women are being disrespected, period?" Charlamagne questioned.

"The OGs have to know that the youth learn from them whether directly or indirectly. The Game checked Kodak but didn't earlier this year he put out snippets of a song smashing other people's wives? Don't you think it's hypocritical talking about getting with someone's wife when you made a whole song about it? Just because you don't like Kanye or Joe Budden doesn't mean its cool for Game to smash their wives. I just want us to be consistent when it comes to what we tolerate or don't tolerate."

Charlamagne ended his rant the way he does all Donkey of The Day spiels and gave Black the biggest hee-haw. Check out the whole video below.

Continue Reading
teairra-mari-50-cent-revenge-porn-song-preview-listen-1554734651
Getty Images

Teairra Mari Previews Song About Not Giving 50 Cent $30K In Revenge Porn Case

50 Cent has been trolling Teairra Mari for months after a judge ordered the singer pay Fif $30K in legal fees over her dismissed revenge porn case. While 50 has certainly gotten a kick out of throwing jabs at Teairra over social media, it looks like she is trying to join in on the fun. Teairra took to Instagram on Sunday (April 8) where she previewed a new song discussing the case.

Teairra's message on the song is pretty straightforward: she's not giving 50 Cent a dime because she just doesn't have it to give. The preview repeats the same line before cutting off. "Oh you think you gettin' it, I ain't got it," she sings. The artwork shows a PhotoShopped image of 50 squatting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a roll of bread in his hand.

As previously reported, a judge ruled in favor of 50, saying that he was not guilty of spreading pornographic images of her on social media. The singer originally accused 50 and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, of conspiring to intimidate, objectify, and degrade her online. The case was subsequently thrown out and the Love& Hip Hop: Hollywood star was ordered to fork over $30,618.

Since the judge's ruling, Fif has been poking fun of the situation on Instagram, posting a series of memes and asking for his money. Well, it looks like he may have to resort to another route of collecting his debt because it doesn't seem like Teairra will be coughing up a check any time soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey @50cent hit me ASAP I need you on this Feature..not dropping it till I get your verse I got you...But #IAintGotit 😘😛 Link in Bio

A post shared by Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on Apr 7, 2019 at 2:52pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

It's Coming: Watch Beyonce's Netflix 'Homecoming' Trailer

Music News

1d ago

Chris Darden's Daughter Harassed Over Father's Involvement In Nipsey Hussle Case

Entertainment

1d ago

J. Cole Honors Nipsey Hussle At Inaugural Dreamville Festival