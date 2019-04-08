Chris Darden's Daughter Getting Harassed Over Nipsey Hussle Case

"I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered bad memories from the O.J. Simpson Trial."

Folks aren't too happy with attorney Chris Darden at the moment. People have been criticizing Darden for acting as the defense attorney for Eric Holder, the man who allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle on Mar. 31. While Darden is probably used to being a media spectacle, it seems like the backlash has trickled over to his family. Darden's daughter, Jenee, released a statement on Instagram on Sunday (Apr. 7), asking people to stop attacking her and channel their energy elsewhere.

As you may know, Darden was on the prosecution team in O.J. Simpson's 1995 trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. According to Jenee, she has been receiving "vile comments and messages" as a result of her father's involvement in Nip's case, which has brought up some bad memories. "Like many of you, I found out about my father’s involvement in the case while scrolling through social media," she said. "I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered bad memories from the O.J. Simpson Trial."

She also stated that she had no say in which cases her father chooses. "My father is a grown man and has been a defense attorney for some time," she continued. "I have no say in the cases he takes on."

While she understands the pain LA and the music industry is experiencing after Nipsey Hussle's death, she said that people should be focusing on continuing his legacy and not harassing her family. "LA is like a second home to me. I grew up in a community similar to Nipsey’s and was saddened by news of his death. So I understand why it hurts deeply when we lose young, talents Black men like him who are committed to empowering people," she added. "Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy toward continuing Nipsey’s legacy in strengthening our communities and lifting up each other."

As previously reported, Darden pleaded not guilty on behalf of Holder, who was charged with murder. Holder's bail was set at $5 million. Read Jenee Darden's full statement below.