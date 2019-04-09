2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chris Tucker's Photo With Jackie Chan Reignites 'Rush Hour 4' Rumors

April 9, 2019 - 12:02 pm by VIBE Staff

"It's happening."

It looks like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence aren't the only cinematic duos upping the ante on franchise sequels. Earlier this week, Chris Tucker posted a photo with Jackie Chan on Instagram, sparking rumors of a "Rush Hour 4."

With no caption, the pair posed by putting up the number four to let fans know they might rekindle their onscreen chemistry. In 2018, Tucker seemingly confirmed the film during an interview with ESPN's "The Plug." "It's happening. This is going to be the rush of all rushes," Tucker said. "Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don't ever forget it."

September will mark the 21st anniversary of the Brett Ratner-directed film. Three years after its debut, Rush Hour 2 premiered followed by the third installment in 2007. During that time, Tucker entertained thoughts of a fourth rendition.

"‘Rush Hour 4’? If the fans want to see another one," he said in a Collider interview. "If the fans want to see we always have to think about it and work on a script and make it even better than this one if we can do it."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on

