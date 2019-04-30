Power Moves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Establish Production Company
Russell Wilson was just recently in the news for signing a record-breaking contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, and now the quarterback is once again in the midst of the media for making another major, career move. Wilson, in a joint effort with wife and singer, Ciara, is launching a production company for film, TV and digital content.
Why Not You productions aims to tell "inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories," and will serve as an outlet for Wilson's "innovative and creative side."
"While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” Wilson and Ciara said in a joint press statement. "We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent."
This wouldn't be the power couple's first venture into entrepreneurship. Earlier this year Ciara launched her entertainment company and record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, that plans to align music with "film, fashion, technology and philanthropy." Wilson's West2East Empire is a media and production company that focuses on film, television (scripted and unscripted,) animation, voiceover as well as digital. It's clear the two have more than enough experience in this lane, so fans should only expect the best.
"For us, we want to be able to create, create, create," Wilson said. "For West2East, we always say, 'A+ only.' That's our motto."