CJ Wallace's Cannabis Company Names A Strain After His Father, The Notorious B.I.G.

CJ Wallace, the only son of The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, is reportedly launching a very special strain with his cannabis company, Think Big, in collaboration with Lowell Herb Co. Think Big aims to spread awareness of the benefits of herb as it relates to " creativity, contemplation, and healing."

The 22-year-old is paying homage to his late father with a strain named after his alter ego, Frank White. Biggie was inspired by Christopher Walken's character in the film, Kings Of New York. Per an interview with Forbes, the strain is "signature sun-grown California cannabis, custom blended with Orange Sherbet, Banjo, and Rattlesnake Sour Diesel."

"Some of the strains made us more talkative or too sleepy, and with The Frank White Creative Blend, we wanted something that made you feel both relaxed and energized—something that helps you be your most creative," Wallace explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wallace says that he grew up around cannabis, but as he got older, he began to see the health benefits of herb, especially as it pertained to a very close member of his family.

"My little brother, Ryder, has non-verbal autism and through research, my family heard about Jayden’s Juice and other CBD products for kids with epilepsy and autism," he explained. "Watching him calm down and be less frustrated when trying to express himself was the big sign of cannabis being used for medicine, and that solidified my belief in the powers of the cannabis and hemp plants."

As for what other strains his company has in the works– Wallace notes that he has "so many different people" in his head to name strains after, including Diddy and JAY-Z.

"But you know, we want to make sure it's done right," he continues. "So, you know, we've got some great ideas coming."