The Clark Sisters Imply Kanye West Didn't Get Sample Clearance For 'Sunday Service'

April 22, 2019 - 3:02 pm by VIBE

Oop.

During his 'Sunday Service' show at Coachella on Easter Sunday (April 21), Kanye West delighted fans with church-tinged renditions of some of his hits and hits from gospel sensations and black artists.

While it appears that much of the service was a success, gospel icons The Clark Sisters took to Instagram to imply that West didn't ask to use their song during the performance. Kanye used snippets of their song "Ha Ya."

"Thanks for the love man we appreciate it. Taking the gospel to the world," the legendary musicians wrote in a caption of a video, which featured Kanye using the sample. "We own the rights to this music," they continued.

Reports state that if he had been cleared to use the song during the service, he would have had to go through The Clark Sisters' publishers for licensing purposes.

Looks like the sisters will likely be getting a check soon.

Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - New York City
Getty Images

Beyonce Trolls Fans By Releasing Tongue-In-Cheek 'Formation' Tour Merch

While Beyonce was able to whet the Beyhive’s insatiable appetites with the Homecoming documentary chronicling her highly-favored Coachella performance, it looks like they’re still hungry for more.

It’s been nearly three full years since Bey embarked on the Formation World Tour, and fans have demanded concert footage of the show for virtually the entirety of those three years, to no avail.On the merch section of her website, new apparel advertising the Formation World Tour is available for purchase, and it’s delightfully petty.

Shirts adorned with “Where Is The FWT DVD?” is written all over the shirt, much to the chagrin of those who are eager to know the answer to that question. They are sold in white, gray, pink and light green, and go for $40 a pop.

Fear not, fans. There could be an answer about the footage's whereabouts sooner rather than later. As we reported, Bey signed a $60 million deal with Netflix, which will reportedly distribute three projects with the superstar. Two of those projects are carefully under wraps, but with the anniversary of the Formation World Tour’s start around the corner (April 27), we’d recommend you to stay on your toes.

Lemonade, the album accompanying the FWT, will be released to streaming services outside of Tidal on April 23, the third-anniversary of the album’s release.

 

A first look at @Beyonce's 'WHERE IS THE FWT DVD TEE' merch following the premiere of her @netflix #Homecoming documentary. https://t.co/9i6QpGICP6 pic.twitter.com/uY8kIZuYYW

— HYPEBEAST Music (@hypebeastmusic) April 22, 2019

🐝Beyhive: Beyoncé where’s the FWT DVD ( Formation World Tour)

👸🏽Beyoncé: 🤣😂🤣😂

🐝BeyHive: 🗣🗣🗣 you went on tour in 2016 give us the DVD

👸🏽@Beyonce : 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

Y’all she being petty and is selling these shirts on her website ( at least we know she hears us ) pic.twitter.com/RzDlQIxoSW

— Lela🐝Victoria✊🏾 (@LelaV89) April 22, 2019

World: 🗣️ WHERE IS THE FORMATION WORLD TOUR DVD?!?!! Beyonce: Here.#Beyonce #FWT pic.twitter.com/ciGW5K0S6o

— ❤️..Sharee 💋 (@_LadiiSJ) April 22, 2019

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Teases New Travis Scott Song In Makeup Promo

Kylie Jenner got a little help from her boyfriend Travis Scott in order to promote Kylie Cosmetics’ latest KYBROWS eyebrow pencil. In an ad promoting the upcoming product, Jenner utilizes the “SICKO MODE” musician’s reportedly-unreleased song as background music. In the trippy track, Scott says “she fill my mind up with ideas, I’m the highest in the room, hope I make it out of here…” While we’re not sure if new music is certainly on the way from the Grammy-nominated rapper, Jenner’s KYBROWS drops next week (April 29). Scott’s most recent project, ASTROWORLD, was released in 2018, and he continues to enjoy the fruits of his labor. His February ASTROWORLD tour stops at Los Angeles’ The Forum added him to the list of artists who have sold out the venue more than once in a 12-month span.

 

          View this post on Instagram                  

 

K Y B R O W S coming 4/29 @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

nypd-car-new-york-city
Mohammed Elshamy

A NYPD Cop Falsely Arrested A Black Man Lied On The Paperwork, But Still Has His Job

A New York police officer has faced no punishment for falsely arresting a black man and lying on his police report about what a witness statement.

In June 2016, officer Xavier Gonzalez arrested investment adviser Darryl Williams at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. Gonzalez alleged Williams, 58 at the time, pickpocketed straphangers on a 4 train.

Gonzalez was undercover at the time and wrote in his report that Anthony Osei, who was also on a northbound 4 train, said Williams stole his phone. However, Osei, a paint shop clerk, told the New York Daily News Gonzalez lied.

When Willaims sued the city and the NYPD over the arrest, Osei, swore in an affidavit, reviewed by The Daily News, he didn't tell officers Williams stole his phone.

“A cop came up to me and said, ‘Did he take your phone?' I said, ‘No, I have my phones and wallet.’ Two weeks later, I get a call from the prosecutor. I told them the same thing."

In court, Osei testified on Williams' behalf stating "I defended him (Williams) because it was the right thing to do.”

Williams worked at the Sanitation Department for nearly two decades when he was arrested. He had private clients and his financial license was suspended for two months. He spent $1,500.

There's a process called “arrest overtime” in which an arrest made toward the end of a cop's shift helps bolster his or her overtime pay. It's a beloved practice that drives up a cop's pension.

“I have no trust in cops anymore,” said Williams, 60, now retired. “He’s putting perfectly innocent people in handcuffs. People who don’t have the resources I have, they could go to jail for something they didn’t do."

