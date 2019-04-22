While Beyonce was able to whet the Beyhive’s insatiable appetites with the Homecoming documentary chronicling her highly-favored Coachella performance, it looks like they’re still hungry for more.
It’s been nearly three full years since Bey embarked on the Formation World Tour, and fans have demanded concert footage of the show for virtually the entirety of those three years, to no avail.On the merch section of her website, new apparel advertising the Formation World Tour is available for purchase, and it’s delightfully petty.
Shirts adorned with “Where Is The FWT DVD?” is written all over the shirt, much to the chagrin of those who are eager to know the answer to that question. They are sold in white, gray, pink and light green, and go for $40 a pop.
Fear not, fans. There could be an answer about the footage's whereabouts sooner rather than later. As we reported, Bey signed a $60 million deal with Netflix, which will reportedly distribute three projects with the superstar. Two of those projects are carefully under wraps, but with the anniversary of the Formation World Tour’s start around the corner (April 27), we’d recommend you to stay on your toes.
Lemonade, the album accompanying the FWT, will be released to streaming services outside of Tidal on April 23, the third-anniversary of the album’s release.
