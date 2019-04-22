The Clark Sisters Imply Kanye West Didn't Get Sample Clearance For 'Sunday Service'

Oop.

During his 'Sunday Service' show at Coachella on Easter Sunday (April 21), Kanye West delighted fans with church-tinged renditions of some of his hits and hits from gospel sensations and black artists.

While it appears that much of the service was a success, gospel icons The Clark Sisters took to Instagram to imply that West didn't ask to use their song during the performance. Kanye used snippets of their song "Ha Ya."

"Thanks for the love man we appreciate it. Taking the gospel to the world," the legendary musicians wrote in a caption of a video, which featured Kanye using the sample. "We own the rights to this music," they continued.

Reports state that if he had been cleared to use the song during the service, he would have had to go through The Clark Sisters' publishers for licensing purposes.

Looks like the sisters will likely be getting a check soon.