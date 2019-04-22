Kanye West Debuts New Song "Water" At Coachella 2019
The new song was performed during his Sunday Service set on Easter Day (April 21).
Kanye West took fans to church with his Sunday Service series at Coachella 2019 on Easter Day(April 21). In addition to running through his past hits, Ye debuted a new song called "Water."
West stood atop a hill at the festival grounds surrounded by celebrity friends. "We are water / Clean us like the rain in spring / Take the chlorine out of conversation," he sang.
Elsewhere during his special performance, Kanye and his choir delivered soulful renditions of "All Falls Down," "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," "Jesus Walks," and Kirk Franklin’s "Brighter Day." Chance the Rapper and Teyana Taylor also took the mic to perform "Ultralight Beam" and "Never Would Have Made It" respectively.
Celebrity guests included Ty Dolla $ign, DMX, Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, the Kardashian-Jenners, and more.
"Water" is believed to be from Kanye's forthcoming album, Yandhi, but it has not been confirmed at this time. Check out Kanye West's Sunday Service in the video below.