YG Premieres New Song Dissing Tekashi 6ix9ine At Coachella

It's no secret that YG is not a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper has always been vocal about his disdain for 6ix9ine's trolling antics and false gang affiliations. Cementing his feeling on wax, YG debuted a new song at Coachella on Sunday (April 14), which appeared to fire multiple shots at Tekashi.

The single seems to be called "Stop Snitchin'" and takes aim at Tekashi's ongoing racketeering case, in which the Brooklyn native agreed to give the feds information about his team's involvement in various crimes for less jail time.

"You got fear in your heart so you cooperate/ I guess that's how b***h n***as operate," YG raps. "You's a b***h, yo mom like you're a b***h/Your girl know you bitch, I don't know how she suck your d*ck/Pause, you gon cause some sh*t with your best friend and your clique."

As YG performed the new song for the first time, a photo of the rainbow-haired rapper flashed across the screen along with a "Stop Snitchin'" sign. His Coachella set also included special performances from Big Sean and 2 Chainz, as well as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

YG's issues with the "Fefe" artist stems back to 2018 when Tekashi first dissed him on The Breakfast Club. Since then, YG has retaliated in a number of different ways. YG's music video for "Bulletproof" featured a very explicit dramatization of Tekashi in prison.

It's unclear when the new song will drop. It could be featured on YG's forthcoming project, which he said is slated to drop on May 3. Watch his Coachella performance in the video below.