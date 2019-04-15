Dallas Police Make Arrest In Public Beating Of Transgender Woman

Muhlaysia Booker's attack was captured on cellphone video by several bystanders who did not help.

Dallas police have made an arrest in the brutal beating of a transgender woman, which was captured on cellphone cameras by a crowd recording the violent assault.

According to reports, 29-year-old Edward Thomas has been taken into police custody Sunday. (April 14) Law enforcement have classified the assault as a hate crime and are canvassing the area for more details.

Witnesses say the woman, Muhlaysia Booker reported the encounter to police while receiving hospital treatment. Booker said she was attacked near an apartment complex after a minor car accident.

Cellphone footage capturing bystanders standing around the victim as she was punched by one man and kicked by another. A few others can be heard spouting homophobic slurs. Booker was beaten into unconsciousness and later carried to safety by a group of women.

Booker's father, Peirre Booker, spoke with CBS Dallas and said his daughter at home recovering from a broken wrist and other injuries, but is traumatized by the entire counter.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings voiced his concern over the attack and bystander's inability to help the victim. "I'm extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman."