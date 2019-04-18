Dave East Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Arrivals Dave East Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Arrivals
Getty Images

Dave East Thinks “Old Town Road” Is “Super Wack”

April 18, 2019 - 11:29 pm by Latifah Muhammad

He's not a fan of Lil Nas X's hit single. 

Don’t expect to see Dave East sporting a cowboy hat and listening to Lil Nas X’s hit, “Old Town Road.” The New Yorker didn’t hold back while offering up his honest opinion of the song.

“This f**king 'Old Town Road' s**t is f**kin’ wack,” the rapper said in a video posted on his Instagram story that began circulating the 'net Wednesday (April 18). “I don’t know what the f**k is going on with hip-hop, with rap. I ain’t no hater man but that s**t is wack with a cape on it. It’s super wack.”

Despite being removed from Billboard's country charts for not embracing enough country music elements, the Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted remix to “Old Town Road,” pushed its way to No. 1 on the Billboard singles charts. The song also scored 143 million streams in a week, breaking a previous record held by Drake.

As his popularity continues to grow, Lil Nas X wants to move past the country music drama. "I didn't want it to get to that point where it was more popular because of controversy than the song itself," he recently told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

In response to East’s comments, the music newcomer reportedly tweeted that he’s “not mad” at the rapper. “Just [an] oh well moment,” he supposedly wrote in a post that was later deleted.

Fans of the song were fare less diplomatic in reacting to the critique, while others defended East for simply sharing his opinion.

Peep some of the reactions below.

In This Story:

Popular

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nicki Minaj attends Diesel Hate Couture on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Splits With Longtime Managers Cortez Bryant, Gee Roberson

Nicki Minaj is reportedly moving on from her longtime managers, Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson, subsequently severing her relationship with Blueprint/Maverick Management. According to Billboard, the business decision was “mutual” and “amicable” but Minaj doesn’t have a new team yet, sources told the outlet.

Minaj parted ways with the team prior to her surprise appearance on Ariana Grande’s headlining Coachella set last Sunday (April 14), Variety reports. No other details were reported about the reason for the apparent split with Roberson and Bryant who head the Blueprint Group, an Atlanta-based company that formed a conglomerate with Maverick.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has been managed by Blueprint for the most of her career and remains on the company’s website under their list of clients which includes Lil Wayne, The Roots, Rich the Kid, CyHi the Prynce, and Jill Scott.

In other Minaj news, the 36-year-old recording artist wrapped up the European leg of her Queen world tour late last month. Minaj has yet to announce the dates for her U.S. installment of the tour.

Continue Reading
Made In America - Day 1
Getty Images

Officials Name Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Shooter In 2018 Barclays Shooting

Newly released documents from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ongoing racketeering case have revealed more information about the rapper and his crew’s criminal history. According to the docs, the government has reportedly identified the “shooter” for the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods as Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick.

Lovick is one of the six remaining defendants in the case (five have already pleaded guilty). Authorities suggest Lovick was the shooter in the incident that occurred at the Barclays Center during Adrien Broner’s fight in April 2018. Previous reports alleged that 6ix9ine’s crew got into an altercation with Casanova’s posse, which resulted in shots being fired.

"In addition to the surveillance video, which shows the defendant discharging a firearm inside the Barclays Center, cooperating witnesses will testify about the defendant’s role in Nine Trey, in particular as a shooter for the gang who almost always carried a firearm," the legal documents say.

In Mar. 2019, Lovick filed a motion to have his charges dismissed. He stated that his initial arrest for a traffic stop, which led to the discovery of a firearm, was illegal. On Wednesday (April 17), the government filed a memorandum defending the search.

Lovick's next hearing is set for April 30.

Continue Reading
justin-bieber-blasts-laura-ingraham-nipsey-hussle-comments-1555626116
Getty Images

Justin Bieber Blasts Laura Ingraham Over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Justin Bieber is slamming Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham, over her divisive comments about the late Nipsey Hussle.

"Absolutely disgusting what you did on national television," Bieber wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 18). "How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on? Doesn't matter who it is. But disrespecting someone's who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?"

He added: "Did you not think about the family who just lost a loved one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period."

Bieber's criticism comes shortly after  T.I. and The Game slammed Ingraham on their social media accounts. “WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY... and watch how many people dance in the streets, laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER," T.I. wrote in a post on Instagram.

Nip was a hero to the Los Angeles community, a business owner, and rapper, who was killed on Mar. 30. His passing caused an outpour of responses from the music and California communities.

Unfortunately, Ingraham did not do her homework before getting on her April 12 show to poke fun at Hussle’s funeral. She highlighted his song, “FDT,” which is short for “F**k Donald Trump,” as a way to justify why Nip shouldn’t be so beloved.

Ingraham has not responded to the recent call to action. Check out all of the reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost #spreadawareness

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Fashion

9h ago

Watch Mo'Nique In Donald Glover's Short Films For Adidas

Features

11h ago

Inside Kanye West's Sunday Service

News

2w ago

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit