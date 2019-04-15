Diddy And Ma$e Join Ariana Grande During Coachella Performance
Despite microphone issues, the trio powered through and gave a memorable moment for the fans.
Fans of pop princess Ariana Grande already dubbed her performance “Arichella” before the “7 Rings” songstress even took to the stage at Coachella this Sunday (April 14). However, she pulled out all the stops for her headlining set of the festival’s last night of Weekend One.
Grande not only reunited four members of *NSYNC and enlisted frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj during her time on stage, but she brought other members of hip-hop royalty into the mix.
Diddy and Ma$e reunited during the set to perform a rendition of their 1997 hit “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” with Ms. Grande singing the hook to their chart-topping song, originally sung by Kelly Price. The trio used their time on stage to commemorate the lives of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and Mac Miller.
“She’s been through a lot, and she’s still standing,” Diddy said of Grande. “Give it up for the number one artist in the world." Despite microphone issues, the trio powered through and gave a memorable moment for the fans.
“Mo Money, Mo Problems” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1997. Grande sampled the track for the song “Break Your Heart Right Back” off of her 2014 LP, My Everything. Childish Gambino interpolated elements of Biggie’s rap in his guest verse on the song. In fact, Diddy and Biggie have writing credits on Grande’s song due to the sample.
.@ArianaGrande pays tribute to fallen hip-hop icons, #Biggie, #2Pac, #MacMiller, #NipseyHussle and more during her #Coachella performance with Mase and @Diddy. pic.twitter.com/qp5rekf5Uk
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) April 15, 2019