2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Getty Images

Diddy And Ma$e Join Ariana Grande During Coachella Performance

April 15, 2019 - 5:18 pm by J'na Jefferson

Despite microphone issues, the trio powered through and gave a memorable moment for the fans.

Fans of pop princess Ariana Grande already dubbed her performance “Arichella” before the “7 Rings” songstress even took to the stage at Coachella this Sunday (April 14). However, she pulled out all the stops for her headlining set of the festival’s last night of Weekend One.

Grande not only reunited four members of *NSYNC and enlisted frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj during her time on stage, but she brought other members of hip-hop royalty into the mix.

Diddy and Ma$e reunited during the set to perform a rendition of their 1997 hit “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” with Ms. Grande singing the hook to their chart-topping song, originally sung by Kelly Price. The trio used their time on stage to commemorate the lives of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and Mac Miller.

“She’s been through a lot, and she’s still standing,” Diddy said of Grande. “Give it up for the number one artist in the world." Despite microphone issues, the trio powered through and gave a memorable moment for the fans.

“Mo Money, Mo Problems” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1997. Grande sampled the track for the song “Break Your Heart Right Back” off of her 2014 LP, My Everything. Childish Gambino interpolated elements of Biggie’s rap in his guest verse on the song. In fact, Diddy and Biggie have writing credits on Grande’s song due to the sample.

In This Story:

Popular

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Kevin Winter

Beyoncé Surprises Hive With 'Homecoming: The Live Album'

Beyoncé is like the gift that keeps on giving. Bey recently surprised fans with a new live album from her 2018 headlining Coachella performance. The album release coincides with her new documentary on Netflix.

HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM features 40 live renditions of her Coachella setlist. As you will remember, Beyoncé's live performances at the three-day festival included a full, collegiate marching band. Most notably, the tracklist includes Beyoncé's version of the "black national hymn," "Lift Every Voice and  Sing" and her cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit "Before I Let Go."

As previously noted, the live album compliments the release of HOMECOMING, the documentary, which takes viewers behind the scenes of Bey's historical show.

You can watch the doc on Netflix now. Stream HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM below.

Continue Reading
Frank Ocean Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo
Getty Images

Frank Ocean Talks Def Jam Split, Shares Advice For New Artists

Frank Ocean opened up about his split with Def Jam and shared some sound advice for new artists, in the cover story for Gayletter magazine.

It's no secret that Ocean's relationship with the label fell apart before his contract ended. In 2016, the Grammy winner likened being freed from Def Jam to “a seven-year chess game.” When asked about his, Blonde album, and the decision to release the project independently after fulfilling his obligations to the label, Ocean told Gayletter that he's “at peace” with how things turned out, and “proud” of what he was able to get done.

“I feel like the best outcome for myself was that outcome, and I feel proud of what I was able to get done with it. I love the music and the art that came out of that period, as well as the visual work. It’s definitely a period I look back on fondly.”

He went on to give advice to newcomers navigating the music industry. “Well, f**king with major music companies, you’re going to be…deflowered,” he explained. “Anytime you get into the business side of the arts, there has to be some degree of objectification or commodification that you’re comfortable with, of yourself and of your work.”

The 31-year-old singer noted that artists have to be clear about what they want out of their careers and how they quantify success. “A lot of people I talk to about careers in the music industry, their ideas of success have to do with nostalgia. They have to do with tropes of success, things they’ve been shown over the years that represent what a successful career is. I think that helps you become prey, because somebody can manipulate you with those things,” he said.

“Then you may get to a point in your experience where you become disillusioned with those things. So anybody having a clear idea — even if it’s as crass as ‘how much money do I want to make, specifically?’— I think that’s much clearer than some of these other things that represent success, whether that’s X amount of spins or streams or plaques. Even sold-out venues. If those things don’t help you reach your defined priorities, then what are those things there for?”

“That’s how I try to make decisions in my life and career, and, if asked, I share that philosophy with anybody who asks,” Ocean continued. “For me, it’s about Why am I doing this? What exactly do I want from this? And how do I get those specific things I want out of this? And what does success look like on those terms? And what does failure look like on those terms? That’s how I think about it now.”

On a more personal note, Ocean revealed that he has been in a relationship for three years. He also spoke about following his intuition, his interest in queer art and history, and wanting to go to college. “I’d still love to go to school. I’m sure there’s something about adults romanticizing college again, but yeah. Right now I’m just taking French, and you know, honestly, that’s about as much extracurricular as I can deal with.”

Read the full interview here.

Continue Reading
flint michigan
FLINT, MI - FEBRUARY 7: The Flint River with downtown behind is shown on February 7, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. Months ago the city told citizens they could use tap water if they boiled it first, but now say it must be filtered to remove lead. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Flint Receives Remaining $77.7 Million Of Federal Funds To Improve Water Infrastructure

As the city of Flint, Mich. marks the five-year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis, the city is set to receive $77.7 million in federal funding.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced the funding Monday (April 15),  as part of a $140 million loan to be allocated to Flint, East Lansing and Monroe County.  The funds for Flint are the remaining portion of a $120 million loan granted to the city in 2017, Mlive reports.

“While we are grateful for this funding it’s important to understand it's not new funding,” said Flint’s Director of Public Works Rob Bincsik. “The federal government awarded this funding and is utilizing the MDEQ’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund as the mechanism to disperse it to the City of Flint.”

Flint won’t have to pay back the funding as the loan is being offered at a “zero percent interest rate with 100-percent principal loan forgiveness.” The funds, which are aimed at improving infrastructure needs and ensuring long-term water quality,” will cover “the completion of a secondary water source pipeline,” in addition to improvements of reservoir and pump stations, construction of a chemical feed building, and replacement of water mains and meters.

East Lansing will receive a $51.7 million loan that includes $2.1 million in “principal forgiveness funds” for collection system improvements, a new pump station, and upgrades to the Water Resource Recovery Facility. Monroe County will get $10.2 million to upgrade and repair the Bedford Township Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funds will also support rehabbing lineal sewer pipes.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1w ago

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit

Fashion

16h ago

Ella Mai On The North Face's 'Explore Mode' Campaign, New Music And Living In The Moment

Features

2d ago

Music Sermon: The Underrated Genius Of Busta Rhymes