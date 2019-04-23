Diddy Opens Up About Kim Porter In Emotional Interview

“She was unforgettable.”

Diddy is opening up about the day his “life turned upside down.” In the May 2019 issue of Essence magazine, the 49-year-old mogul speaks about hopping into “mommy mode” after the shocking death of model/actress Kim Porter, who was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of four of his children.

“She was unforgettable,” Diddy told writer and producer Dream Hampton. “That day turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Diddy graces the magazine’s special 49th anniversary cover alongside his and Porter’s 12-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, as well their 21-year-old son, Christian, and 27-year-old Quincy Brown, Porter’s son with Al B. Sure. The Bad Boy Records founder's tween daughter Chance, who was born weeks before the twins, also appears on the cover along with Justin Combs, Diddy’s 25-year-old son with Misa Hylton.

In the six months since Porter's death, the “unconventional” blended family has been working through the massive loss of their beloved matriarch. Porter, 46, died last November following a bout with lobar pneumonia.

Although Diddy believes that Porter was his “soulmate” the pair endured ups and downs that they were eventually able to “heal” from, he explained.

“The betrayal really affected Kim,” Diddy said in reference to his infidelity, before admitting that he feared that he may lose his “best friend,” at one point in their relationship.

Building “trust” mended the emotional wounds. “There was total trust,” he said. “Whenever I was around her, I felt as though God had his hand in it. I always felt like God had sent her. Nobody could love me the way she loved me, especially as, you know, as crazy as I acted. I mean, she loved me through some real s**t.”