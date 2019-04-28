A Doctor's Emotional Response To A Skin Tone Matching Bandaid Goes Viral
A 45-year-old doctor had an emotional reaction when he put on a bandage that matched his skin tone.
Dr. Dominique Apollon, a dark-skinned black man, fought back tears when he wrapped the bandage around his finger and immediately took to Twitter to document the moment. He realized some may view his tweets as ridiculous, however, he said the moment is much bigger than that.
Apollon, who is the vice president of research at the racial justice organization Race Forward, spoke with CBS and said something as simple as a bandaid can either bring about inclusion or exclusion.
"It's been heartwarming and humbling to recognize that this has helped give voice to the feeling of racial exclusion that so many people of color, not just in the United States, but around the world feel," he said.
The doctor specified he's aware a diverse collection of bandages exists, he was just alarmed at how something as simple as a bandage could cause a stampede of emotions.
Almost 99,000 people retweeted his tweets, including Star Wars actor John Boyega who said as an actor he's always hurting or cutting himself on set and make-up artists usually have to paint the bandage to mirror his complexion as well.
While Apollon understands this is a step in the right direction, it's going to take more than just matching flesh tone bandages to make up for all the racial inequality.
"I'm hopeful that people of all colors, gender identities, sexual orientations, religions, classes, abilities, etc. will recognize that," he said.