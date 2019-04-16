Donald Trump To Award Tiger Woods With Presidential Medal Of Freedom
Tiger Woods is back and better than ever.
After winning his fifth Masters title as well as his 15th major tournament, Tiger Woods was officially dubbed the Comeback Kid. Woods' career has been saddled with controversy, but the pro-golfer beat all odds with his win on April 14. Aside from receiving praise from fellow celebrities, the 43-year-old can expect to receive a gift more tangible than compliments, from none other than President Donald Trump.
Trump took to his Twitter account on Monday (April 15) to announce that he will award Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an award that's only handed out to a dozen or less individuals per year.
"Because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM."
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
Although this move would not make Woods the first pro-golfer to receive the award (Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus), it would be a rare one given the fact that the medal isn't generally given to active athletes. Trump providing Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another extension of their years-long friendship. Although Woods has been hesitant to discuss their relationship, it has been documented over the years. The father-of-two is presently working on designing the golf course at the Trump World Golf Club Dubai set to open in 2019.
Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019