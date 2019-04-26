Dorothy And Angel Haze Bring Ultimate Girl Power In Lisa Bonet-Directed Visual For "Freedom" (Remix)

Dorothy and Angel Haze are like fire and ice on the remix to "Freedom," a bold track with a powerful video to match.

Directed by Lilakoi Moon (Lisa Bonet), the visual stays true to the rock band's idea of freedom with a dash of female warriors of all ages, races, and sizes along for the ride. With Haze making a warm return to features, the rapper drops bars of encouragement and persistence on the track.

Headlined by Dorothy Martin, the band is the brainchild of legendary singer-songwriter Linda Perry (Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Gwen Stefani). With the video bringing up themes of unity, love, and bravery, Haze, Moon, and Martin chatted with Elle about the video's themes.

"We're so much less burdened by trying to please people or in the pursuit of what we think we should be as women but now have landed, hopefully, in a place where we're unencumbered by what's been projected upon us as young girls and as women, and now can truly just step into our power, pursue what truly matters and have the discerning knowing of how to make those decisions and healthy decisions for ourselves." Moon says of her meaning behind "Freedom." In true women warrior fashion, the video not only features women but also featured women behind the editing and producing process.

When it comes to their respective verses, Haze said she was challenged by Perry to send a message of triumph and courage on the song.

"I feel the weight of the world but I also know that as an artist I have the ability to lift it.," she said. "When I first wrote it, I wrote it from a dark place. Linda came to me and said, "You have an opportunity to do something different, and if you use your voice in the right way, you can change not just your own story, but the story for a lot of people around you."

"I think music is so powerful because it can shift your energy," Dorothy added. "I agree with Angel—I've had the same experience where fans have said, 'I feel like you understand me.' It connects us all. Music is very healing."

Stream "Freedom" (TROY NōKA Remix) below.