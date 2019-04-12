First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney
Drake Teases New Music With J. Cole At Last Show Of London Residency

April 12, 2019 - 9:13 am by J'na Jefferson

"I know we been working. I can't wait to let these people hear it."

It seems like Drake’s Assassination Vacation Tour is the place to be, not just for the music, but for the guests and special announcements. During the last night of his seven-day residency in London at the O2 Arena, Drake brought out J. Cole, and said that they’ve been working on new music together.

"I can't wait to make some new music with you,” he says with his arm around the “Middle Child” MC. “I know we been working. I can't wait to let these people hear it." Earlier this week, Drake said that he’s been in the studio working on new music, and hopes to come back “next year” to London to perform songs from it.

Before the announcement, Cole called Drizzy one of the “top five, if not, G*d damn arguably the best rapper to ever come in this motherf**ker.”

Drake responded with similar positive affirmations for the native North Carolinian.
"When I think of all my earliest memories when we were doing this sh*t… this is just for anybody that has a dream, that has a vision,” he said. “When I think of all my earliest memories there was always one guy that was always right there doing the same thing as me. Taking care of his people, showin' love, and it’s this man right here. [Cole] hasn't changed since the first day I met him."

Take a look at their brotherly love below, and keep an ear out for their collaboration announcement.

 

Anderson .Paak Performs At Alexandra Palace London
Anderson .Paak's 'Ventura' Album Features Brandy, Andre 3000, And More

Anderson .Paak has returned with a new project. The entertainer dropped his new studio album, Ventura on Friday (April 12).

The Dr. Dre-produced project consists of 11 tracks and features guest appearances from Smokey Robinson, Andre 3000, Nate Dogg, Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway, and Sonyae Elise.

The album arrives only six months after .Paak released Oxnard. In a Mar. 2019 interview, .Paak told VIBE that Ventura would be an ode to OutKast and Notorious B.I.G. "It’s one of those crazy things where you need some chill stuff, something that’s soothing but also still got that bop to it," he said. "[Oxnard and Ventura] are both very ambitious albums… I love being able to put them in different contexts. I was able to do that with this album probably the most and at the same time, kind of an ode to Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (OutKast, 2003) and albums that really molded me, Life After Death (Notorious B.I.G, 1997) and the era I come up in. Just having such a creative spurt. I don’t know when it will happen again, but I feel like I got that off on this one."

Stream Anderson .Paak's new album, Ventura, below.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lauren London Reveals Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle: "Real Love Never Dies"

After celebrating her unconditional love for Nipsey Hussle at the late rapper's memorial service on Thursday (April 11), Lauren London hopped on Instagram to reveal her new ink dedicated to her longtime love.

The tattoo appeared to be on her forearm and show a portrait of Nip with the phrase "God will rise" written below. "Real Love Never Dies.  When you see me, you will always see him," London wrote in the caption of the image.

As previously noted, Lauren London spoke briefly during Nip's memorial service at the Staples Center. She began by reading a text that she previously sent to Nip – whose real name was Ermias Asghedom – in Jan. 2019. The ATL actress then concluded her speech by explaining how thankful she was to know and love the rapper and philanthropist.

"To Ermias, the love of my life, you know what it is. Grief is the final act of love," she said. "My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth. And until we meet again, the Marathon Continues."

Check out Lauren London's new tattoo below.

 

Real Love Never Dies When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC

Summertime In The LBC
The Game Gets Nipsey Hussle Tattoos On Chest And Face

Like many, The Game has been taking the passing of Nipsey Hussle really hard. To honor his friend, Game decided to get two tattoos that paid homage to the late rapper on Thursday (April 11).

Game's first tattoo was a portrait of Nipsey with the word "Crenshaw" written below. The image appeared to be tatted in the middle of his chest. Nikko Hurtado, Game's tattoo artist, also shared photos of his other tat on Instagram. The new ink spelled out "Prolific," which is the same word that Nipsey Hussle had a tattoo of on the side of his face.

In addition to honoring Nip on his body, Game paid his respects at Hussle's Marathon Clothing store. "As we prepare to lay you to rest tomorrow, the city is hurt," the Game said in the caption of a photo on Instagram. "Family, friends & fans from far & near are unified in your memory bro.... your legacy will never be forgotten as long as I walk the earth. Thank you for everything that you were. I love you forever Nip & I will do my part in making sure THE MARATHON continues."

Nipsey Hussle's memorial service was held at the Staples Center on Thursday (April 11). A number of celebrity friends and family shared a few words about their friendships with Nip including Snoop Dogg and YG. Check out Game's new tats below.

https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1116383131622367232

 

Special tattoos for my boy @losangelesconfidential R.I.P. @nipseyhussle to your family, friends and everyone you touched in your life I am truly sorry for the loss.

