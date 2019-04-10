Drake Says He's Beginning To Work On New Music During Concert

"I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again."

At the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday (April 9) during his Assassination Vacation Tour, Drake revealed that he is starting to work on new material.

Before he dropped the news, the OVO boy stated that London was “one of [his] favorite places to be in the world.”

"What I’mma do, I kinda started night last night to be honest with you,” he continued. “But I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again.” This news also coincides with the announcement that Drake and Future will reunite for a sequel to their joint album, 2015’s What a Time to be Alive.

Drake’s latest double-disc LP, 2018’s Scorpion, spawned hits such as “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings.” “God’s Plan” won a Grammy Award for “Best Rap Song.”

Watch his comments in an Instagram video below. Are you ready for new music? Let us know in the comments.