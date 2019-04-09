Prepare To Cry Over Dwyane Wade's Retirement Tribute Video

April 9, 2019 - 7:44 pm by Jessica McKinney

It's a real tear-jerker. 

On the heels of Dwyane Wade's NBA retirement, Budweiser produced a new ad, honoring the basketball star's legacy and impact. Take it from us, this video is definitely a must-watch, tear-jerker.

The video shows how Wade has been collecting NBA players' jersey throughout the basketball season in order to decorate a wall of his house. His wall includes appearances by Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell, and more.

Budweiser decided to help Wade on his mission by securing five more jerseys that would finish the wall. The five slots were dedicated to people whose lives were changed by Wade's contributions off the court. Budweiser invited each of them to American Airlines Arena in Miami to surprise Wade with their jerseys.

The sister of Joaquin Oliver, who was a victim in the Parkland shooting, walked in first. Wade was Oliver's favorite player, and the NBA star wrote his name on his shoes in his memory.

A woman whose house burned down on Christmas was the next guest. Wade took her family on a shopping spree after learning of the tragic news.

Next, was a man whose life was spiraling out of control. Wade's past words encouraged the man to change his life. A woman who was struggling to pay for college also greeted Wade. The star's organization reportedly granted her a full-tuition scholarship.

The final guest was Wade's mother, Jolinda Wade. She concluded the ad congratulating her son on making such an impact in his community and in the NBA. "I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player. You are bigger than basketball," she said.

Dwyane Wade's final, regular season game tips off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (April 9). Watch the Budweiser ad in the video above.

In This Story:

Popular

Charlamagne Tha God Crowns Kodak Black Donkey Of The Day

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 BET Awards Pre-Show - Live! Red! Ready! Sponsored By Nissan
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial To Be Livestreamed On BET

According to sources, Nipsey Hussle's memorial will be live-streamed on BET. The channel's website and Twitter page confirms the news. Fans will be able to watch the memorial, which is slated to be held at the Staples Center, on Thursday (April 11). BET will air the tribute to the rapper's life at 1 p.m. EST.

Per a tweet sent out by Brielle Urssery, BET's Director of Program Planning & Content Strategy, the live broadcast will be commercial-free. Marc Lamont Hill and entertainment journalist Gia Peppers will anchor the event.

"...Please understand that there is NO ad revenue attached to the coverage of his memorial," she wrote on Twitter. "We’re airing so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate his life."

"From his insurmountable talent to his commitment to reaching back to underserved communities Nipsey’s kind spirit will be sorely missed," Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming, BET Networks, said in a statement. "We will keep his entire family as well as our BET sister, Lauren London in our thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time.”

Tickets to the event were sold-out in a very short amount of time, but unfortunately, scalpers have been attempting to make a profit by re-selling the tickets, which were free. Despite the latter, those who are eager to celebrate Hussle's life will be able to watch the public tributes from his family and friends.

"Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn," said Nipsey's mother Angelique Smith, in a video message. "Because Nipsey is great [...] and now he's even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He's there with you now and he's here with me now. And pleased be encouraged."

BET is airing Nipsey’s Memorial LIVE tomorrow. It will be commercial-free. So before y’all start attacking the network, please understand that there is NO ad revenue attached to the coverage of his memorial. We’re airing so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate his life.

— Brielle (@SneakyBrie) April 10, 2019

Continue Reading
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Getty Images

Drake Says He's Beginning To Work On New Music During Concert

At the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday (April 9) during his Assassination Vacation Tour, Drake revealed that he is starting to work on new material.

Before he dropped the news, the OVO boy stated that London was “one of [his] favorite places to be in the world.”

"What I’mma do, I kinda started night last night to be honest with you,” he continued. “But I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again.” This news also coincides with the announcement that Drake and Future will reunite for a sequel to their joint album, 2015’s What a Time to be Alive.

Drake’s latest double-disc LP, 2018’s Scorpion, spawned hits such as “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings.” “God’s Plan” won a Grammy Award for “Best Rap Song.”

Watch his comments in an Instagram video below. Are you ready for new music? Let us know in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Drake has started his next album👀 #hiphop #hiphopnews #rap #rapper #music #famous #content #entertainment #news

A post shared by DAILY HIPHOP CONTENT🌐💫 (@itsjsinops) on Apr 10, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

Continue Reading
yellow-police-tape-on-the-ground
Ted Soqui

California Mother Murdered At Police Station During Custody Exchange

The mother of a 17-month-old was shot and killed outside of a Hawthorne, Calif., police station Sunday morning during a custody exchange with the child's father, whom she reportedly feared.

According to reports, the suspect dropped off the baby at about 6 PM before going back to his car, grabbing a gun, and shooting the woman. Law enforcement has since arrested the man,

The unidentified victim was scared of her child's father and brought her family to the station as an extra means of security. During a press conference, Lt. Scott Hoaglund said in all his years as police officer, he'd never seen such a brazen act committed at or nearby a police station.

“I have 30 years with the department and I’ve never seen anything like this before…Typically a police station is a safe place for people to make a child exchange and I would still recommend that people do that.”

After the shooting, the suspect drove out of the police station parking lot before abandoning his car at a nearby Denny's fast-food restaurant. It's uncler what charges the suspect now faces and when he'll face a judge.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle's Mom Shares Powerful Message After Son's Death

News

21h ago

R. Kelly’s Music Royalties Seized To Pay Rent Owed: Report

News

1d ago

Prepare To Cry Over Dwyane Wade's Retirement Tribute Video