Prepare To Cry Over Dwyane Wade's Retirement Tribute Video

It's a real tear-jerker.

On the heels of Dwyane Wade's NBA retirement, Budweiser produced a new ad, honoring the basketball star's legacy and impact. Take it from us, this video is definitely a must-watch, tear-jerker.

The video shows how Wade has been collecting NBA players' jersey throughout the basketball season in order to decorate a wall of his house. His wall includes appearances by Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell, and more.

Budweiser decided to help Wade on his mission by securing five more jerseys that would finish the wall. The five slots were dedicated to people whose lives were changed by Wade's contributions off the court. Budweiser invited each of them to American Airlines Arena in Miami to surprise Wade with their jerseys.

The sister of Joaquin Oliver, who was a victim in the Parkland shooting, walked in first. Wade was Oliver's favorite player, and the NBA star wrote his name on his shoes in his memory.

A woman whose house burned down on Christmas was the next guest. Wade took her family on a shopping spree after learning of the tragic news.

Next, was a man whose life was spiraling out of control. Wade's past words encouraged the man to change his life. A woman who was struggling to pay for college also greeted Wade. The star's organization reportedly granted her a full-tuition scholarship.

The final guest was Wade's mother, Jolinda Wade. She concluded the ad congratulating her son on making such an impact in his community and in the NBA. "I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player. You are bigger than basketball," she said.

Dwyane Wade's final, regular season game tips off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (April 9). Watch the Budweiser ad in the video above.