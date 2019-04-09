Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall Captured On Set Of 'Coming To America 2'

The duo was pictured on the set of the forthcoming film on Monday (April 9).

A Coming to America sequel is officially happening, and Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are all in! The duo was pictured on the set of the forthcoming film on Monday (April 9).

Murphy and Hall were captured alongside Oscar-winning designer Ruth E. Carter for an early costume fitting. Carter is seen holding the Academy Award she won for her designs in Marvel's Black Panther.

"It's official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi, and Oscar," Carter wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

As you may know, the original Coming to America premiered in 1988. It followed Prince Akeem of the African nation of Zamunda (played by Murphy) as he ventured to America in search of a wife as well as worldly experiences. With him, was his devoted assistant, Semmi (Hall). The film also stars James Earl Jones, who is expected to return for the sequel. The 1988 picture was nominated for two Oscars: Best Costume Design by Deborah Nadoolman and Best Makeup by Rick Baker.

It is unclear if actress Shari Headley – who played Prince Akeem's love interest, Lisa McDowell – will return. The film is slated to hit the box office in Aug. 2020. Check out the first images on set of the Coming to America sequel below.