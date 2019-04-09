Fans Believe Ella Mai Is Firing Shots At Jacquees On Twitter

Is this R&B beef or what?

Things are heating up in the R&B community, or at least they appear to be. Fans seem to think that Ella Mai was throwing a couple of jabs at Jacquees on Twitter on Tuesday (April 9) after the singer referenced someone not singing their own songs.

"I’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing I could sing was someone else's song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing," she tweeted.

Although the British singer didn't address someone directly, fans immediately pointed the finger at Jacquees for a number of different reasons. Many Twitter users shared a recent video of Tory Lanez bringing Jacquees out during his show at London's O2 arena. During his surprise set, he performed his remix of Ella Mai's "Trip." Now as you may remember, Ella and DJ Mustard sent a cease and desist letter to the Cash Money artist in 2018 to stop the circulation of his version of the song. That seemed to spark some tension between the R&B newcomers.

Things seemed to cool down for a while, but the air began to swell once again after Jacquees called out DJ Mustard on Los Angeles radio show, Big Boy's Neighborhood in Mar. 2019. "Really though, DJ Mustard hated on me," Jacquees said. "No cap, though. That was crazy—shout out to YG though that's my partner and I want to work with DJ Mustard, too—But that was a hating move."

It's unclear if Jacquees has seen Ell Mai's comment, but he did tweet a shrugging emoji and crown emoji shortly after Ella's message was written.

i’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing i could sing was someone elses song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2019

Ella Mai said what she had to say.

She ain’t wrong about it. — Briannaaa💋 (@brianna_colvin) April 9, 2019

Ella Mai when she saw Jacquees sing Trip at The o2 in front of thousands of fans pic.twitter.com/ePObxM2WQ5 — Cam’ron🇲🇼 (@Jay_SaidIt) April 9, 2019