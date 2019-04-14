Suspect Who Allegedly Threw A Child From A Mall Balcony Had Prior Convictions
Emmanuel Aranda, 24, fled the scene after throwing or pushing the victim, but was quickly apprehended.
Screams could be heard inside Minneapolis' Mall of America after suspect Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, allegedly threw or pushed a 5-year-old over a third-floor balcony Friday. (April 12)
While speaking to CBS 4 WCCO, law enforcement said they do not think 24-year-old Aranda is related to the victim or has had any past interactions with the family. The crime is being investigated as an isolated incident.
Aranda has had several prior run-ins with the Mall of America and was reportedly banned from the shopping center. In July 2015, Aranda was charged with damaging a few items in a store and throwing items off a balcony. In October 2015, Aranda was charged with throwing a glass of water and tea at a woman who allegedly didn't buy him food.
The suspect also destroyed a few computers in a north Minneapolis library in August 2015. Aranda told police at the time "he has some anger issues,” and that, “it does not happen all the time.”
Emergency crews responding to the fall said there was a large amount of blood. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Aranda was held by Bloomington Police Friday and transported to Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department the following day.