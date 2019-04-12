Famous Dex Says He's Nixing Lean And Xanax Usage

"I just want to thank God. I don't do Xans, lean. It's over with. God is good, God is great."

Famous Dex has turned over a new leaf. The rapper is known to have used codeine, promethazine, and Xanax in the past but after fans stumbled across a video of him passed out on Instagram Live, the Chicago native has sworn off the drugs.

"I just want to thank God. I don't do Xans, lean. It's over with. God is good, God is great," the 25-year-old artist said in a clip posted to his Instagram page. "I just want to thank God for everything. I want to thank my supporters, I want to thank everybody supporting me, everybody that know me. God is so good. I'm relaxed. I'm chilling. I'm good. God is good, man. He's great. I'm doing this for me and my children. Get right. Dexter. Make the world get better."

View this post on Instagram God is Good ❤️🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 A post shared by Dexter (@famousdex) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

Although Dex has quit Xanax and lean cold turkey, the trap artist is still holding on to his love of marijuana. "All I need is Mary, Mary," he wrote on Instagram. "I ain't f**king with no other drugs." Dex has admitted to spending between $5,000 and $10,000 on marijuana and even went as far as to say that he's addicted to it during an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes.

The "Japan" singer's decision to quit lean and Xanax may bring his camp some much-needed relief. According to TMZ, Dex's entourage was concerned with his use of the drugs and was working adamantly to curb his abuse.