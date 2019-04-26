Future Releases New "F&N" Music Video

Future is back and with a new music video for his fans. The Southern rapper released the official visual for his song "F&N" from his latest album, The Wizrd, and it includes all the components that the Future-hive expects and loves to see from him.

In the Collin Tilley-directed video, Hendrix is dressed in designer duds and a fashionable fur jacket. With a handful of scantily clad women to give the visual the signature Future Hendrix-feel, the Atlanta-native is dripped down from his glasses to his rings. Throughout the visual, Future is in the midst of flying bullets as he raps about his gun, the FN Five-Seven.

"F&N (F&N), F&N (F&N)/These bullets, they be goin' through doors," he raps in the song. The clip is pretty connected to Future's bar as not only do the bullets go through doors, but they go through pretty much anything they come in contact with. Check out his latest music video above. It's sure to keep the Future-hive over.

The Wizrd is available on all streaming platforms.