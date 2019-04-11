Bands are making skrippers dance for the crew. Issa party! As Simone is contemplating becoming Ms. New Booty, Crystal can’t believe Simone’s ex, Camden, proposed to some chick. Not too long ago, the man was laying in Simone’s bed, with pillow talk promises of starting a family with her. These men move on with the quickness. In an attempt to get to know who this bi**h, h-, ahem — woman is, Detective Tia gets to work, combing through the mystery woman’s social media accounts to see just how serious she is with her fiancé. Like most jealous people when their ex moves on, Simone tries her hardest to hate on the girl, but Tia is feeling her. Camden’s fiancée travels and gives out likes? She’s okay with her.

While laid up with Bryson, Simone tells him that her former boyfriend is engaged. Although she denies it, she clearly feels a way. If you’re over someone, why care who they’re marrying or not? The question boils tension in the room and Simone can’t help but stalk Camden’s social media profiles. He has no resentment towards her seeing as how Simone is still on his page but while our favorite bob-rocking baddie only amassed 17,000 likes for a pic they took together, the new lady in Camden’s life had 21K. The caption: “I’m going to put a ring on it @KeishaThaQueen.” Yikes. That hurts. Even their smiles match. After she sends a pity “like,” Cam hits Simone with the “Hey…” to which she quickly responds “congrats on the engagement.” Now, I don’t know how versed you all are on text etiquette, but a period after congrats translates to: I’m being sarcastic, AF and you will soon get all this smoke. She presses him on how quickly this happened and he invites her out to dinner. How can she respond while laying next to her new man? For the moment, she leaves Cam on “Read” until she can decide what to do.

When she wakes up, Bryson and Simone apologize to one another for their heated argument the night prior. They love one another and that was uncalled for. As she casually pours a cup of coffee, Simone drops a bomb on Bry, telling him that she told Camden that she would consider having dinner with him when he comes to town. It’s not a big deal, right? Out of respect for their relationship, Simone asked bae but Bryson is visually bothered. After she reassures him that they’re solid, Bryson agrees to let Simone go and Ari thinks that decision was foolish. David reminds Bryson just how long he waited to find his forever, so one dinner shouldn’t mess it up. When asked if he trusts her, Bryson takes a serious pause which is more telling than a verbal answer. To trust someone in love means that you find that person to be reliable and you’re able to make each other feel emotionally and physically safe. The inability to provide a simple “yes” proves that something is lacking.

Camden pulls up to the restaurant bad boy style. That smile on Simone’s face shows she’s more than happy to see him. Instead of trying to decide between different bone-in sirloins at this uppity spot, Simone and Camden go back to their basics, busting down some ribs at a spot more their speed. It’s just like old times. The flirtation is real as the two take a walk down memory lane, reminiscing of times Simone’s high-self sent Cam random songs. Admittedly, Simone was in her feelings when she found out about the engagement via the gram. She always thought Camden would be there for her. Realizing that he is no longer there, Simone asks Camden what he wants. If he wants Simone, why marry someone else? Tired of waiting for her, Camden did what’s best for him, even if it was at the expense of Simone’s heart.

Feelings aside, the night continues to go on. The two are moving on to roller skating now, and they have the whole rink to themselves. As “Hey Up There” by Buddy is playing, Camden can’t help but lovingly look at his former girl. Old feelings are flooding back and neither one of them care to hide it at this point. The former couple proceeds to get their romantic roll bounce on, flirtatiously playing with one another while getting a little bit too close. The thin line they were toeing all night is crossed after they kiss, snapping Simone right back into reality. What has she done? What about Bryson? Before she can even process what’s happening, Bryson calls her since Simone hasn’t hit him up all night. Simone lies and says she’s at home just to reassure Bryson that everything is okay, (not like she cheated or anything) but unless home is now the Cascades, maybe Bryson was right not to trust her. That lie breaks Bryson who is sitting outside of the home Simone is not in and when she finally makes it there, Simone lies in a tub filled with her distrust and deceit. Bryson didn’t deserve this.

What will this mean for the couple? Welp, we will find out Season 2. Yes, I said Season 2! Boomerang on BET has been renewed, so stay tuned for more creative genius from original star Halle Berry and the oh-so-prolific Lena Waithe. If that’s the heat they came with for Season One, we cannot wait to see what’s in store for the rest of the crew next.