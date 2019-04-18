G-Herbo Arrested In Atlanta On Battery Charge
The arrest comes just a few days after the rapper was reportedly attacked by his ex-girlfriend.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, G Herbo was arrested Wednesday, (April 17.) The rapper was booked with a simple battery charge and has yet to be released. The circumstances surrounding the arrest have yet to be revealed to the public, however, an Instagram video from six days ago shows what appears to be the Chicago native being physically attacked by his ex-girlfriend Ariana Fletcher.
The video may originate from the night of Herbo and Fletcher's son's birthday party, which the two celebrated together. Videos from the celebration showed the two seemingly getting along and throwing cake in each other's faces.
This is not Herbo's first run-in with the law. In February of 2018, his limousine driver reported Herbo and a few of his friends to the police for carrying handguns. All three were arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Herbo nor his representatives have spoken out in regards to his Wednesday arrest.
More updates to follow.
