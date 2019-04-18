G Herbo &amp; Southside "Swervo" Album Release Celebration
Getty Images

G Herbo’s Ex Ari Details Alleged Abuse: “I Have A Black Eye”

April 18, 2019 - 6:03 pm by Jessica McKinney

"He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son."

G Herbo was arrested on Wednesday (April 17) for battery against his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. Now, Ariana Fletcher is speaking up about the alleged incident that led to his arrest.

Fletcher shared her story on Instagram on Thursday (April 18). “He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son,” she alleged. “Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f**k out of me again (choked me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me).”

She also stated that she has physical signs of the abuse. “He wrecked my whole house, broke all type of sh*t,” she continued. “I have a black eye, my body scraped up from being dragged outside, bruises and cuts all over my body… Please do’t speak on no old “relationship play fights’ cause this ain’t that’.”

It is unclear what triggered the alleged incident. Herbo is still in jail. His bond has been set at $2,000. Read Ari’s full statement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Ari speaks on her altercation with #GHerbo 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In This Story:

Popular

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

From the Web

More on Vibe

justin-bieber-blasts-laura-ingraham-nipsey-hussle-comments-1555626116
Getty Images

Justin Bieber Blasts Laura Ingraham Over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Justin Bieber is slamming Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham, over her divisive comments about the late Nipsey Hussle.

"Absolutely disgusting what you did on national television," Bieber wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 18). "How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on? Doesn't matter who it is. But disrespecting someone's who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?"

He added: "Did you not think about the family who just lost a loved one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period."

Bieber's criticism comes shortly after  T.I. and The Game slammed Ingraham on their social media accounts. “WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY... and watch how many people dance in the streets, laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER," T.I. wrote in a post on Instagram.

Nip was a hero to the Los Angeles community, a business owner, and rapper, who was killed on Mar. 30. His passing caused an outpour of responses from the music and California communities.

Unfortunately, Ingraham did not do her homework before getting on her April 12 show to poke fun at Hussle’s funeral. She highlighted his song, “FDT,” which is short for “F**k Donald Trump,” as a way to justify why Nip shouldn’t be so beloved.

Ingraham has not responded to the recent call to action. Check out all of the reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost #spreadawareness

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

Continue Reading
2018 Essence Festival - Day 2
Getty Images

Ladies And Gentleman, Missy Elliott Finished Recording A New Project

Missy Elliott is coming. With the release of an Instagram video featuring a celebratory dance, the legendary musician signaled that new "ish" is on the horizon.

"I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish," she wrote in the caption of her video announcement on Wednesday (April 17). The video features her boppin' along to Soul II Soul's "Keep On Moving." Her hair is in braids, she's rocking gold hoops and sports a beautiful smile on her face.

The Virginia native's last album was 2005's The Cookbook, which featured the hit single "Lose Control" with Ciara and Fatman Scoop. Since then, she's released solo singles such as "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell Williams, "Pep Rally," and was recently featured on Lizzo's new song "Tempo."

Just because she hasn't released a full-length project doesn't mean she hasn't been busy. Missy's hard work throughout her illustrious career has paid off, and she will be the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame this summer. She was also recently named Berklee College Of Music's Honorary Doctorate Recipient.

We can't wait to hear what she's been up to.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish😅🤮🤮🥶👽💣🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Apr 17, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

Continue Reading
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views
Getty Images

Audio Of Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Film Is Reportedly Coming To Streaming Platforms

According to reports, the audio of Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album LEMONADE will be available on all music streaming platforms next week. Prior to Wednesday’s announcement (April 17), the artist’s sixth studio-album was a Tidal-exclusive.

Per Variety, audio of the 65-minute film will be available on streaming services on Tuesday, April 23, the third-anniversary of the film’s debut on HBO. The soundtrack to the film of the same name features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, The Weeknd and Jack White.

“Divided into 11 chapters—”Intuition”, “Denial”, “Anger”, “Apathy”, “Emptiness”, “Accountability”, “Reformation”, “Forgiveness”, “Resurrection”, “Hope”, and “Redemption”—the film went on to earn four primetime Emmys,” reports the site. Beyonce went on to win two Grammys for Lemonade– "Best Urban Contemporary Album," and "Best Music Video" for "Formation."

This news comes as Beyoncé made headlines for releasing a Netflix documentary on her history-making headlining performance at Coachella 2018. She also released a 40-song album of the live audio from the performance, which features a re-recorded version of Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go," which interpolates Cameo's "Candy."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Fashion

2h ago

Watch Mo'Nique In Donald Glover's Short Films For Adidas

Features

4h ago

Inside Kanye West's Sunday Service

News

2w ago

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit