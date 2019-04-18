G Herbo’s Ex Ari Details Alleged Abuse: “I Have A Black Eye”

"He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son."

G Herbo was arrested on Wednesday (April 17) for battery against his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. Now, Ariana Fletcher is speaking up about the alleged incident that led to his arrest.

Fletcher shared her story on Instagram on Thursday (April 18). “He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son,” she alleged. “Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f**k out of me again (choked me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me).”

She also stated that she has physical signs of the abuse. “He wrecked my whole house, broke all type of sh*t,” she continued. “I have a black eye, my body scraped up from being dragged outside, bruises and cuts all over my body… Please do’t speak on no old “relationship play fights’ cause this ain’t that’.”

It is unclear what triggered the alleged incident. Herbo is still in jail. His bond has been set at $2,000. Read Ari’s full statement below.