SZA, Travis Scott, And More To Appear On 'Game Of Thrones' Soundtrack

SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott will be featured on the same track for the first time.

The final season of HBO's Game of Thrones has finally commenced. The season premiere, which debuted on Sunday (April 14) created quite the buzz, and according to the series writers and actors, it's just the beginning. In celebration of GOT's last hurrah, Columbia Records is releasing a compilation soundtrack, featuring some of your favorite hip-hop artists.

SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott will be featured on the same track for the first time. Other notable artists that appear on the album include A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, and Chloe x Halle. Ty Dolla $ign also has a posthumous collaboration with late emo rapper Lil Peep.

Although the full compilation project isn't scheduled to drop until April 26, the SZA, Weeknd, and Trav collab will be available to stream on Thursday (April 18).

While you wait, check out the full tracklist for the Game of Thrones final season soundtrack below.

1. "Kingdom Of One" – Maren Morris

2. "Power Is Power" – SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott

3. "Nightshade" – The Lumineers

4. "Hollow Crown" – Ellie Goulding

5. "Baptize Me" – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks

6. "Too Many Gods" – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

7. "Turn On Me" – The National

8. "From The Grave" – James Arthur

9. "Me Traicionaste" – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL

10. "When I Lie (Remix)" – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign

11. "Love Can Kill" – Lennon Stella

12. "Wolf At Your Door" – Chloe x Halle

13. "Devil In Your Eye" – Mumford & Sons

14. "Pray (High Valyrian)" – Matt Bellamy