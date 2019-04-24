Gary Owen In Hot Water For 'N-Word' Tweet Referencing Damian Lillard

Gary Owen is in hot water with Black Twitter regarding a recent tweet referencing the N-word, NBA star Damian Lillard and his coach, Terry Stotts.

While presumably watching the highly-discussed Portland Trailblazers’ first-round series game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Damian Lillard made an impressive, game-winning shot, Owen tweeted, “If Portland’s coach could say the N word that was the perfect time. This N word just hit that sh*t. WOW."

People who follow the actor-comedian or are just passing by are urging him to take down the tweet. “Yeah this is why i have a problem with us letting these white folks all the way into the culture, because at the end of the day…” one Twitter user wrote under the tweet. Another responded, “Cookout invite retracted there, sir!”

Owen, who has been seen in many predominantly black-lead films such as Think Like A Man and The Little Man, has not taken the tweet down yet.

yeah this is why i have a problem with us letting these white folks all the way into the culture, because at the end of the day... — tiago sosa (@royce_rude) April 24, 2019