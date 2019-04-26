H.E.R. Drops Video For Latest Single "Hard Place"

April 26, 2019 - 6:23 pm by Beatriz da Costa

H.E.R.'s EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2 is home to numerous hit songs with one of them being the singer's latest single, "Hard Place." To follow up on the success of the song, the 21-year-old dropped the music video for the Rodney Jerkins-produced track. The song tells the ups-and-downs of a relationship and the visual brings its lyrics to life.

The four and a half minute clip follows the singer-songwriter and a love interest named, Leo, as they go through the difficulties of fame, romance, and how her growing music career ends up overshadowing his own. Rare glimpses of H.E.R.'s face are sprinkled throughout the video, as she generally dons dark, big shades with her signature, voluminous, curly hairstyle, to better maintain her anonymity.

As the video goes on, H.E.R. can be seen performing on a major stage before a massive crowd, relaxing in an apartment with her boyfriend in other enjoyable moments. Since the clip's premiere, fans have already taken to Twitter to praise the California native's latest video.

"@HERMusicx never fails," one user said. "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story to go with her songs."

Watch the official music video for her latest single, "Hard Place" above.

In This Story:

Popular

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie

From the Web

More on Vibe

Future Releases New "F&N" Music Video

Future is back and with a new music video for his fans. The Southern rapper released the official visual for his song "F&N" from his latest album, The Wizrd, and it includes all the components that the Future-hive expects and loves to see from him.

In the Collin Tilley-directed video, Hendrix is dressed in designer duds and a fashionable fur jacket. With a handful of scantily clad women to give the visual the signature Future Hendrix-feel, the Atlanta-native is dripped down from his glasses to his rings. Throughout the visual, Future is in the midst of flying bullets as he raps about his gun, the FN Five-Seven.

"F&N (F&N), F&N (F&N)/These bullets, they be goin' through doors," he raps in the song. The clip is pretty connected to Future's bar as not only do the bullets go through doors, but they go through pretty much anything they come in contact with. Check out his latest music video above. It's sure to keep the Future-hive over.

The Wizrd is available on all streaming platforms.

Continue Reading

YG Takes The "Stop Snitchin" Rule Back To Slavery Days In New Video

YG is trying his hand at more cinematically stimulating music video fare for his newest release. For the past two weekends at Coachella, the Compton, Calif. rapper worked through grief and treated the massive crowd to a brand new single from his forthcoming album, 4REAL 4REAL.

During his Coachella set, "Stop Snitchin" called out loose lips from the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine and others, but the official video released today (April 24) pivots in a totally different direction: to slavery. In the slightly comical visual, YG plays one of several slaves who plots to escape the plantation in search of freedom. However, an individual reluctant to flee falls behind on the night in question and, as the song title suggests, rats them out.

Don't expect the video to be any sort of conscious offering—it gets a little weird when he's hanging from a tree—but if you need a chuckle-inducing break from a stressful day, let a dancing, old cloth-wearing YG be your relief.

As you wait for the fast-approaching release of his album, now due on May 3, watch the video for "Stop Snitchin" up top.

Continue Reading

Lil Uzi Vert Returns With "That's A Rack" Music Video: Watch

Lil Uzi Vert is back! The rapper just dropped the music video for "That's a Rack" on Wednesday (April 24).

Nudity must be the theme of this video. The visuals open with Uzi weaving through rows of naked violinists and cellists. As it progresses, the camera shifts to naked women bathing and posing in blue paint.

"That's a Rack" arrives shortly after Uzi decided to come out of retirement. It follows "Sanguine Paradise" and "Free Uzi." "Free Uzi" was reportedly removed from streaming services, however, due to "licensing issues and copyright concerns."

Lil Uzi Vert is prepping for his next album, Eternal Atake. It's unclear when the album is slated to drop as Uzi has previously cited scheduling and production issues.

Watch the video for "That's A Rack" above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on Apr 23, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

B2K’s Millennium Tour Rakes In $5 Million

Music News

2d ago

Kerry Lathan, Man Injured In Nipsey Hussle Shooting, Breaks Silence

News

2d ago

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie