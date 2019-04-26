H.E.R. Drops Video For Latest Single "Hard Place"

H.E.R.'s EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2 is home to numerous hit songs with one of them being the singer's latest single, "Hard Place." To follow up on the success of the song, the 21-year-old dropped the music video for the Rodney Jerkins-produced track. The song tells the ups-and-downs of a relationship and the visual brings its lyrics to life.

The four and a half minute clip follows the singer-songwriter and a love interest named, Leo, as they go through the difficulties of fame, romance, and how her growing music career ends up overshadowing his own. Rare glimpses of H.E.R.'s face are sprinkled throughout the video, as she generally dons dark, big shades with her signature, voluminous, curly hairstyle, to better maintain her anonymity.

As the video goes on, H.E.R. can be seen performing on a major stage before a massive crowd, relaxing in an apartment with her boyfriend in other enjoyable moments. Since the clip's premiere, fans have already taken to Twitter to praise the California native's latest video.

"@HERMusicx never fails," one user said. "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story to go with her songs."

@HERMusicx NEVER fails! "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story line to go with her songs pic.twitter.com/A9VMMAkrYT — Mona Lisa (@MelissaPleasant) April 26, 2019

@HERMusicx music video of Hard place is everything 😍😩😩😩 I’m screaming 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Bazimya Brian (@BrianBazimya) April 26, 2019

Watch the official music video for her latest single, "Hard Place" above.