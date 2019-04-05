Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival To Stream Live On Tidal

April 5, 2019 - 11:52 am by Beatriz da Costa

For the fans who can't make it to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Dreamville Festival this weekend (April 6), they'll have another way to watch the star-studded festival.

For the fans who can't make it to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Dreamville Festival this weekend (April 6), they'll have another way to watch the star-studded festival. The event will stream live through Tidal in an effort to give fans access to the performances of the roster's finest as well as SZA, Big Sean and more.

Not only will viewers be able to see the lineup perform from their laptop screens, but, they'll also be able to tune into live interviews with the artists.

Dreamville Festival starts at 12:30 p.m. EST (April 6). This isn't the first time Jay-Z's platform hosted J. Cole's event; the Fayetteville rapper's 2015 TIDAL X: J. COLE concert also streamed on the service. The following instances were for his two performances at the Made in America Festival in 2015 and 2017. All three can still be found on the streaming app today.

The same should be expected with the first annual Dreamville Festival, that Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, Dreamville Records president and Cole's manager, hopes will "give back to the community with a celebration of all the things that makes Raleigh and North Carolina itself so great - music, food, art, culture and more."

Te Lo Dije Te Lo Dije
Miguel

Miguel Drops Spanish-Language EP 'Te Lo Dije'

In an ode to his Mexican heritage, Miguel has released a five-track project that is the Spanish/Spanglish version of his 2017 War & Leisure album. Te Lo Dije features collaborations with fellow Spanish-speaking artists Kali Uchis, C. Tangana, Dante Spintetta and Emmanuel Horvilleur, as well as Mexican Mariachi girl band, Flor de Toloache.

Miguel's Spanish-language project is one that he has been teasing his fans with, hence the name of the EP, Te Lo Dije. The phrase means "I told you so" in Spanish and also happens to be the name of a song on the EP. On this collaborative effort, Miguel is mixing in his R&B vibes with his Latin ties, so for fans looking for a mixture of both, they can listen the Spanish version of his hit, "Sky Walker" featuring Spinetta and Horvilleur. Uchis can also be found on "Carmelo Duro" showing off her Colombian roots.

This is the 33-year-old artist's first Spanish-language project and he even said that he thinks he likes "these songs better in Spanish." The R&B artist took to his Instagram account to his express his excitement on Te Lo Dije, as well as give props to people who helped him through the process.

"FIRST RELEASE OF THE YEAR," he wrote. "TE LO DIJE (a selection of songs off of W&L en español)."

 

FIRST RELEASE OF THE YEAR ! TE LO DIJE (a selection of songs off of W&L en español) I want to thank my cousin @yeyasmiles and @flordetoloache, @kaliuchis and @c.tangana and everyone that helped me translate these songs 🙏🏾. I think you might like these better in Spanish. Enjoy . Love you

Make sure to listen to Te Lo Dije here.

This Jersey Club Remix Of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Slaps Effortlessly

Lil Nas X's surprise hit "Old Town Road" has inspired strong co-signs from titans in the music industry, spawning a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. As the yee haw agenda continues, the artist's song has also gotten some love from the Jersey Club scene.

Released last week, the song remixed by DJ Smallz 732 and Kyle Edwards brings you to the dance floor faster than a square dance compettion. Smallz has put his magic touch on several popular jams in the past like fun.'s "We Are Young," and Nicki Minaj's "Pills and Potions."

With several versions of "Old Town Road" causing a party bigger than Reba McEntire at the Grand Ole Oprye, Lil Nas X is a happy cowboy since his chart fiasco with Billboard. Just last week, the rapper's song was quietly removed from the country charts after it  reportedly "[did] not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version." The track caught traction on radio and streaming sites after it was used extensively on the music syncing app, Tik Tok.

Lil Nas shared his thoughts on the incident, telling Time  "Old Town Road" is a song that deserves praise on both country and rap charts.

"I believe whenever you're trying something new, it's always going to get some kind of bad reception," he said. "For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that."

The party has continued on social media, with many enjoying all versions of "Old Town Road."

Check out the reactions below.

 

where the horses at? @djsmallz732 x @lilnasx #oldtownroad #cowboyhat #horsesintheback #countrytrap #cowboy #blackcowboys #explorepage #horsebackriding #diggityswiggle #thediggityswiggle #shoot #mood #comedy #newjersey #clubdancing #jerseyclubdancing #newyork #nyc #repost #mood #philly #nebraska #lookthrumylens #nowtrending #wheresdiggity

I have now added #OldTownRoadREMIX to my short list of go-to country songs, right under "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood... pic.twitter.com/lM8QFuYLLr

— J.E.M. (@Jigga_Jess) April 5, 2019

YEE HAW ALL SUMMER 19 WE OUTCHEA

— cowgurl juju (@juliacraven) April 5, 2019

Bubba Sparxxx walked at a moderate pace so Lil Nas X could fly.

— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) April 5, 2019

Drake getting ready to steal Lil Nas x flow pic.twitter.com/RypKByXLq0

— Kevin Bushido (@bushido_kevin) April 5, 2019

Drake is really about to pull up to Lil Nas X house with a big ass belt buckle and a can of dip after hearing this one

— Yen Syd Tha Kyd (@CineMasai_) April 5, 2019

I really wanna know what Trent Reznor thinks about the Old Town Road remix.

— joe price (@BackwoodsAltar) April 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/emilioherce/status/1114210536990834690

https://twitter.com/_ShamGod/status/1114192323519422465

Cardi-B-Nominations-Billboard-Music-Awards
Cardi B performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B, Drake And Post Malone Lead Billboard Music Award Nominations

Cardi B's reign continues in the award circuit, with the rapper raking up the most nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Announced Thursday (April 4), Cardi has earned nominations in the popular categories such as Top Artist, Female Artist and Top Rap Album for her debut project, Invasion of Privacy. Drake and Post Malone fall close behind with 17 nominations each. Drake also scored a top Latin song nomination for his guest spot on Bad Bunny's "MIA." Travis Scott also earned a cool 12 nominations while the late XXXTentacion earned 10 for his posthumous singles  "Sad!" and "Moonlight."

Latinx acts like J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna and Anuel AA also scored nominations.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the show will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will air live on NBC Wednesday, May 1 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Take a look at the full list of nominees below.

Top Artist

Drake Cardi B Drake Ariana Grande Post Malone Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Dua Lipa Bazzi Juice WRLD Lil Baby Dua Lipa Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Dan + Shay Drake Ariana Grande Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

Travis Scott Drake Post Malone Travis Scott Ed Sheeran XXXTENTACION

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande Cardi B Ariana Grande Halsey Ella Mai Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Maroon 5 BTS Dan + Shay Imagine Dragons Maroon 5 Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Post Malone Drake Ariana Grande Post Malone Travis Scott XXXTENTACION

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B Drake Ariana Grande Juice WRLD Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Ariana Grande Cardi B Drake Post Malone XXXTENTACION

Top Song Sales Artist Imagine Dragons Drake Ariana Grande Imagine Dragons Lady Gaga Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist Post Malone Cardi B Drake Ariana Grande Maroon 5 Post Malone

Top Social Artist Louis Tomlinson BTS EXO GOT7 Ariana Grande Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

 

Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.

Beyonce & Jay-Z Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd H.E.R. Khalid Ella Mai The Weeknd XXXTENTACION

Top R&B Male Artist Khalid The Weeknd XXXTENTACION

Top R&B Female Artist H.E.R. Ella Mai Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Childish Gambino Beyonce & Jay-Z Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist Cardi B Drake Juice WRLD Post Malone Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist Drake Post Malone Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B City Girls Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour Travis Scott Beyonce & Jay-Z Drake Travis Scott

Top Country Artist Jason Aldean Kane Brown Luke Combs Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist Jason Aldean Kane Brown Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group Artist Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion

Top Country Tour Luke Bryan Kenny Chesney Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist Imagine Dragons lovelytheband Panic! At The Disco Queen twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour Elton John The Rolling Stones U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA Bad Bunny J Balvin Ozuna Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist Calvin Harris Kygo Marshmello ODESZA The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist Cory Asbury Lauren Daigle for KING & COUNTRY Hillsong Worship MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Tori Kelly Tasha Cobbs Leonard Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy Drake, Scorpion Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD XXXTENTACION, ?

Top Soundtrack 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 A Star is Born Bohemian Rhapsody Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse “he Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album Ella Mai, Ella Mai H.E.R., H.E.R. Khalid, American Teen The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy XXXTENTACION, 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy Drake, Scorpion Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD XXXTENTACION, ?

Top Country Album Jason Aldean, Rearview Town Kane Brown, Kane Brown Luke Combs, This One's For You Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow Imagine Dragons, Origins Mumford & Sons, Delta Panic! At This Disco, Pray For The Wicked twenty one pilots, Trench

Top Latin Album Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte Bad Bunny, X 100PRE J Balvin, Vibras Maluma, F.A.M.E. Ozuna, Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album Clean Bandit, What Is Love? David Guetta, 7 Kygo, Kids in Love Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy

Top Christian Album Cory Asbury, Reckless Love Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child for KING & COUNTRY, Burn The Ships Hillsong Worship, There Is More Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Top Gospel Album Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable Tori Kelly, Hiding Place Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It" Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams" Post Malone, "Better Now" Travis Scot, "SICKO MODE" XXXTENTACION, "SAD!"

Top Streaming Song (Audio) Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It" Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams" Post Malone, "Better Now" Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE" XXTENTACION, "SAD!"

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, "In My Feelings" Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE" XXXTENTACION, "SAD!"

Top Selling Song Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It" Drake, "In My Feelings" Halsey, "Without Me" Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Top Radio Song Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies" Post Malone, "Better Now" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be" Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It" Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies" Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, "No Brainer" Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up" Ella Mai, "Trip" Khalid, "Better" Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"

Top Rap Song Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It" Drake, "In My Feelings" Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams" Post Malone, "Better Now" Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

Top Country Song Kane Brown, "Heaven" Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me" Dan + Shay, "Speechless" Dan + Shay, "Tequila" Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Top Rock Song

Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me" Imagine Dragons, "Natural" Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes" lovelytheband, "broken" Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake, "Mia" Daddy Yankee, "Dura" DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki" Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X" Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki" Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss" Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier" Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, "Jackie Chan" Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Top Christian Song Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love" Lauren Daigle, "You Say" for KING & COUNTRY, "joy." Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am" Tauren Wells, "Known"

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name" Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It" Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone" Jason Nelson, "Forever" Brian Courtney Wilson, "A Great Work"

