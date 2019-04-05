J. Cole's Dreamville Festival To Stream Live On Tidal

For the fans who can't make it to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Dreamville Festival this weekend (April 6), they'll have another way to watch the star-studded festival. The event will stream live through Tidal in an effort to give fans access to the performances of the roster's finest as well as SZA, Big Sean and more.

Not only will viewers be able to see the lineup perform from their laptop screens, but, they'll also be able to tune into live interviews with the artists.

Dreamville Festival starts at 12:30 p.m. EST (April 6). This isn't the first time Jay-Z's platform hosted J. Cole's event; the Fayetteville rapper's 2015 TIDAL X: J. COLE concert also streamed on the service. The following instances were for his two performances at the Made in America Festival in 2015 and 2017. All three can still be found on the streaming app today.

The same should be expected with the first annual Dreamville Festival, that Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, Dreamville Records president and Cole's manager, hopes will "give back to the community with a celebration of all the things that makes Raleigh and North Carolina itself so great - music, food, art, culture and more."