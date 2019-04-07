J.Cole Honors Nipsey Hussle At The Inaugural Dreamville Festival
J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival took place Saturday (April 6) in his hometown of North Carolina. Ari Lennox, Omen, Bas and the rest of the Dreamville family along with a few other entertainers performed for the sold out 40,000 crowd, and according to Twitter, the energy was right.
However, a graceful yet somber moment took place when Cole, while seated on a bar stool, performed "Love Yourz" in honor of Nipsey Hussle. Photos and videos of the 33-year-old rapper appeared behind him as the crowd sang along word-for-word to the 2014 Forest Hills Drive track.
"Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle," Cole said in between verses. "You a f**king legend."
The Victory Lap artist was shot and killed on March 31 allegedly by Eric Holder. After a two-day manhunt, the 29-year-old was captured in a nearby town and taken into police custody where he was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder A judge set Holder's bailer at $5 million.
Those who attended the festival took to Twitter to praise Cole for his thoughtful dedication to the Crenshaw artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur