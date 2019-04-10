J.Lo On Alex Rodriguez Cheating Rumors: "I Know What The Truth Is"

"We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is."

Jennifer Lopez does not have time for negative energy. During a recent visit to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 10), the entertainer clapped back at former MLB player Jose Canseco, who accused J.Lo's fiance Alex Rodriguez of having an affair with Canseco's ex-wife.

When pressed about the cheating allegations, J.Lo stated that "it doesn't matter." "I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We're just happy," she said.

She also said that she and A-Rod are not going to let a couple of false allegations ruin their happy union. "We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is," she added.

As previously noted, Canseco accused A-Rod of having an affair with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Jessica however, said her ex's claims are just not true. "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true," she said in a statement in Mar. 2019. "I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."

J.Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement in Mar. 2019, after two years of dating. Of their union, Lopez said they are very much in love. Watch her full comments on The Breakfast Club in the video above.