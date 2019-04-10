Jacquees Comments On Ella Mai's Supposed Twitter Dig: "Much Success To Ya"

“Me and @djmustard already cleared this up..."

The Internet was intrigued by a shady comment tweeted out by Ella Mai, who many believed was sending shots at R&B singer Jacquees. The Cash Money singer performed her track “Trip” at a recent performance.

If you can remember, he re-recorded it as a “Quemix” in 2018, and it was removed after the song’s producer DJ Mustard reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to stop the track’s circulation.

"I’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing I could sing was someone else's song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing," the “Boo’d Up” singer wrote.

To settle the issue once and for all, Jacquees took to Instagram to write that he and DJ Mustard settled their differences, and that there were no more issues between them.

“Me and @djmustard already cleared this up we plan on working we on the next page. I’m doing what I do. Much success to ya Ella Mai.” He continued with explaining that a majority of his songs, including “B.E.D.,” “At The Club,” “You,” “Your Peace” and “Next” have reached “Gold or Plat” status.

According to Jacquees’ girlfriend Dreezy, he was reportedly being pressured by the audience at the O2 Arena to perform the popular remix. Tory Lanez, who brought out Jacquees on stage, echoed the sentiment.

“1st of all he hate performing that song,” she wrote on Instagram. “They put him on the spot and he did what he was [supposed] to do. Every single he dropped is gold or plat, humble yourself girl.”