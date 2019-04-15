Webster Hall To Reopen With Jay-Z's "B-Sides 2"

This isn't just any show.

For the past two years, New York City's Webster Hall has been closed down due to a scheduled three-year hiatus for structural improvements. But the wait is quickly coming to an end. According to reports, the popular nightclub and concert venue will be reopening this month with a special performance from Jay-Z.

The announcement appeared to be shared on the Webster Hall Instagram account on Monday (April 15). This isn't just any show, however. Hov is expected to perform his "B-Sides 2" set, which will spotlight particular tracks from his discography that he rarely performs live.

Jay's last "B-Sides" show previously took place at New York's Terminal 5 in 2015. The past setlist included live renditions of "Jigga My N***a," "Party Life," "Ignorant Sh*t," and more.

The reopening of Webster Hall with Jay-Z will take place on Friday, April 26. Tickets go on sale on April 19 at 11 am ET.