Beginning July 11, Mary J. Blige and Nas will take select melodies from their discography on the road when the pair embark on a joint tour. The summer trek will usher the artists from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Toronto, Ontario.
According to Rolling Stone, this will be Blige’s first full-length tour since her Strength of a Woman album debuted in 2017. As for new music, it’s unclear whether the pair will drop individual songs or a collaborative track, but Nas is rumored to be working on another record. It’ll serve as the follow-up to his Kanye West-produced project, Nasir.
Blige and Nas have linked up together on tracks that date back to 1997’s “Love Is All We Need.” They also recorded “Reach Out,” “Sincerity,” and “Braveheart Party."
General public tickets go on sale April 19 on LiveNation.com, while pre-sale stubs for Citi cardholders will occur on April 17.
View the full rundown of dates below.
July 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*
July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*
July 21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 2 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 3 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
August 6 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 14 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*
August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*
August 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
August 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 25 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
August 31 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
September 1- Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
September 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
* Mary J. Blige only