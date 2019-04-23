Jay Z
Getty Images

Jay-Z's Foundation Is Helping Kids Visit Black Colleges

April 23, 2019 - 12:46 pm by VIBE

High-achieving students are visiting HBCUs thanks to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

With accepted students days happening on college campuses across the country, the timing of Jay-Z's foundation's newest endeavor is right on the money. The Shawn Carter Foundation is teaming up with Toyota to launch an HBCU college tour for prospective students.

The week-long tour will take selected high-achieving students to visit 11 historically black colleges and universities located along the East Coast from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, Georgia. While on this tour, selected students will be able to meet with college admissions counselors as well as former Shawn Carter Foundation scholars. Over 125 schools in the New York/New Jersey area have been invited to take part in some of the college prep workshops that will lead up to the tour. Then in September, administrator-selected students will tap into weekend ACT/SAT prep sessions that also touch on resume skills and dressing for success.

Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter, 93.9 WKYS radio personality Angie Ange and Creative Writing M.F.A. Candidate Candice Wong (the latter two of whom are Howard University alumni) will kick off the 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation College Bus Tour on Howard's campus this week.

