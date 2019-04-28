jayz-black-neighboorhoods
Theo Wargo

JAY Z Talks Black Neighborhoods In Webster Hall Performance

April 28, 2019 - 2:48 pm by Shenequa Golding

JAY Z and his dreds made their way to New York's famed Webster Hall this weekend to reopen the beloved venue in style. Backed by a full band, the 4:44 artist wore a tux as he serenaded the crowd with some of his deeper cuts from his albums.

However, Rumi, Sir and Blue's dad sparked a dialogue when he went off script and spoke about the importance of investing in black neighborhoods in a freestyle.

Jay said: "Gentrify your own hood before these people do it/ Claim eminent domain and have your people move in/ That’s a small glimpse into what Nipsey was doing/ For anybody still confused as to what he was doing.”

Paying homage to Nipsey Hussle who invested in the neighborhood he grew up in, JAY Z's use of the words "gentrify" seemed to rub a lot of people the wrong way.

JAY, of course, didn't respond to any of the criticism and instead joined longtime friend and producer Pharrell in Virginia for his inaugural Something In The Water festival. Mr. Carter never felt like he needed to explain himself, and he damn sure isn't going to start now.

