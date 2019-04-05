Jennifer-Lopez-Alex-Rodriguez-Hustlers-Stripclubs
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration at Beauty & Essex on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group)

Jennifer Lopez Took Trips To The Strip Club With Alex Rodriguez To Prep For "Hustlers" Role

April 5, 2019 - 4:57 pm by Richy Rosario

Nothing wrong with a little extensive research. 

In the forthcoming film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez is playing a single mother from The Bronx named Ramona, who also happens to be a stripper. During a recent interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden on his show on Apple Music Beat’s  1, the 49 year-old superstar revealed she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez visited a strip club in New York City—solely for research purposes.

“Alex was very excited about me doing a stripper movie,” she said. “He helped me do research by going to a strip club in NYC with me and we watched the show and afterward I chatted to some of the girls.”

“Of course he knew that world (the stripper world) very well from when he was a young athlete, going to the clubs and stuff,” she continued. “He helped me a lot with the preparation for this movie and was very supportive.”

Additionally, J.Lo discussed the movie’s main plot and the training she had to do to get her body ready for the role.

“It’s a movie from the perspective of female hustlers. Sort of a female Goodfellas vibe. I’m always training for something,” she said. “For the movie Hustlers my body had to be fit, so I started preparing my body. Me and Alex went on a strict no sugar, no carbs diet first for ten days then for 5 days. Also dieting is easy when you are 20 and gets harder the older you get. I’ve got a video coming up on my YouTube channel about my dieting and staying fit.”

Watch a clip of her talking about Hustlers below. There is no set release date yet for the film.

 

 

 

 

In This Story:

Popular

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape But Didn't Have Sex With Victim

From the Web

More on Vibe

rkelly-appears-in-court-aggravated-sexual-assault-charges
E. Jason Wambsgans

R. Kelly Wants The Media To "Take It Easy" Prior To An Event

Ever since Lifetime aired a six-part series outlining the nearly two-decades of sexual assault and rape allegations that have surrounded R. Kelly, the singer has been embattled with legal woes and alleges his ability to earn a living has been stifled.

Saturday afternoon (April 6) the 52-year-old recorded a short video prior to an event asking the media "to take it easy."

"I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man," Kelly said holding a cigar. "This is how I got to get paid now for right now, so I've got to go do this event and it's a party. So when you see me in the club with drinks in my hand and chillen, please, take it easy. Appreciate y'all. Thanks."

#RKelly says he’s performing in SPRINGFIELDS (Springfield, IL). He calls out the media, saying this is how he has to make his coins and to lay off a little. @rkelly, we would’ve never known you had a show if you didn’t get on social media; you wanted us to know. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/EKLORqiQGH

— Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) April 7, 2019

Last month, R. Kelly went to court to ask a Cook County judge for permission to travel to Dubai alleging prior to his arrest, he'd signed a contract to perform three to five shows and was slated to meet the royal family. As a result of the arrest, Kelly surrendered his passport.

However, a short while later the United Arab Emirates government denied any such contract. “Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked,” the statement said.

Continue Reading
jcole-performs-nba-all-star-game
Kevin Mazur

J.Cole Honors Nipsey Hussle At The Inaugural Dreamville Festival

J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival took place Saturday (April 6) in his hometown of North Carolina. Ari Lennox, Omen, Bas and the rest of the Dreamville family along with a few other entertainers performed for the sold out 40,000 crowd, and according to Twitter, the energy was right.

However, a graceful yet somber moment took place when Cole, while seated on a bar stool, performed "Love Yourz" in honor of Nipsey Hussle. Photos and videos of the 33-year-old rapper appeared behind him as the crowd sang along word-for-word to the 2014 Forest Hills Drive track.

"Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle," Cole said in between verses. "You a f**king legend."

💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Vo2VlsdIJX

— Browned 2 Perfection✨🏁 (@JunaeBrown) April 7, 2019

The Victory Lap artist was shot and killed on March 31 allegedly by Eric Holder. After a two-day manhunt, the 29-year-old was captured in a nearby town and taken into police custody where he was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder A judge set Holder's bailer at $5 million.

Those who attended the festival took to Twitter to praise Cole for his thoughtful dedication to the Crenshaw artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur

Wow Love Yourz always makes me emotional but I definitely cried this time. That Nipsey tribute was everything is should be

— ♡ auntie mira ♡ (@qveenmira_) April 7, 2019

That made me love “Love Yourz”so harder now

— Daja❣️ (@DaeeLovess_Me) April 7, 2019

 

The energy when Cole did Love Yourz last night was unmatched 😭❤️ RIP NIPSEY pic.twitter.com/X1MdcI4Wnt

— Kearsty 🤤😋 (@Trippy_sue) April 7, 2019

 

Continue Reading
nipsey-hussle-attends-61st-grammys
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial To Be Held At The Staples Center

It's been one week since the brazen murder of Nipsey Hussle and many in the hip-hop, sports, and entertainment community are still reeling from his absence. However, sources close to Hussle's family told TMZ  a memorial service will be held Thursday (April 11) at the Staples Center.

The last time the 21,000 seat venue was used to memorialize an entertainer was in 2009 when Michael Jackson died.

Scrambling to pull the event together within a week is no small task, however, Los Angeles officials are working with the family to help plan. Staging equipment has reportedly been rented and rental companies have already been contacted. Tickets will reportedly be sold through a website.

On Sunday, March 31st, Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, left his Los Angeles home without security to meet a friend at his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue. Reportedly, Hussle's friend had just been released from prison after serving 20 years he and went to greet him and gift him with some clothes.

It was then alleged murderer Eric Holder approached Hussle. The two greeted one another but the Victory Lap artist supposedly told the 29-year-old to leave as Holder is a known informant. Shortly after, surveillance footage shows Holder shooting Hussle several times. An ambulance transported the 33-year-old raper to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

In the wake of Hussle's murder, opposing gangs took to the streets to peacefully protest. Candlelight vigils have been held in his honor and California Rep. Karen Bass tweeted she'd add the Crenshaw rapper's work to congressional record.

I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever.

— Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 4, 2019

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

L.A. Gangs Unite For March In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Parents Uplift Rapper And Philanthropist's Memory

Features

2d ago

Jason Mitchell Talks 'The Chi' Season 2 And How We Failed Nipsey Hussle: Interview