Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration at Beauty & Essex on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group)

Jennifer Lopez Took Trips To The Strip Club With Alex Rodriguez To Prep For "Hustlers" Role

Nothing wrong with a little extensive research.

In the forthcoming film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez is playing a single mother from The Bronx named Ramona, who also happens to be a stripper. During a recent interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden on his show on Apple Music Beat’s 1, the 49 year-old superstar revealed she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez visited a strip club in New York City—solely for research purposes.

“Alex was very excited about me doing a stripper movie,” she said. “He helped me do research by going to a strip club in NYC with me and we watched the show and afterward I chatted to some of the girls.”

“Of course he knew that world (the stripper world) very well from when he was a young athlete, going to the clubs and stuff,” she continued. “He helped me a lot with the preparation for this movie and was very supportive.”

Additionally, J.Lo discussed the movie’s main plot and the training she had to do to get her body ready for the role.

“It’s a movie from the perspective of female hustlers. Sort of a female Goodfellas vibe. I’m always training for something,” she said. “For the movie Hustlers my body had to be fit, so I started preparing my body. Me and Alex went on a strict no sugar, no carbs diet first for ten days then for 5 days. Also dieting is easy when you are 20 and gets harder the older you get. I’ve got a video coming up on my YouTube channel about my dieting and staying fit.”

Watch a clip of her talking about Hustlers below. There is no set release date yet for the film.