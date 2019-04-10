Jessie Reyez And 6lack Grapple With Temptation In 'Imported' Music Video

April 10, 2019 - 12:13 pm by J'na Jefferson

"Hi, my name is 'not important.'"

Jessie Reyez shows no signs of slowing down, evident by her latest song and music video “Imported” featuring 6lack.

In the Zac Facts-directed video, the two are going on about their day, while romantic tension builds and 'what-if' thoughts run through their minds. The Canadian musician, who released her EP Being Human In Public last year, is found in the video letting out her frustrations out while splashing in a bathtub. As 6lack drives a classic car, he exhibits similar exasperations and frustrations. Will they let their temptations get the best of them?

“Get over them by getting under me,” the “Figures” singer says. The Atlanta musician is an excellent addition to the track, which is a re-release of a track found her EP, which initially featured JRM.

“You’re in love with somebody else,” they sing. “Maybe I can offer some help.”

Ms. Reyez is set to perform at Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Festival, and is also appearing on the Best Teef In The Game tour with Anderson .Paak. We’re hoping these appearances coupled with this new material is the beginning of a bigger musical announcement from her.

Watch the music video above.

Solange Is Front And Center In "Way To The Show" Video

At the top of March, Solange debuted her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, to fanfare. The soundscape placed her Houston heritage at the forefront of each track while infusing core elements of jazz, funk, and R&B within her contemplative lyrics.

To further promote the project, the "Cranes In The Sky" artist released its third visual, putting imagery to the song "Way To The Show." Packed with slow-moving choreography and identical wardrobe, Solange is backed by a group of dancers as they elegantly sway to the melody.

To zone in on her Houstonian upbringing, the award-winning singer noted in an interview with i-D that she recorded the majority of the album at the city's Project Row Houses and described how the tracks took sonic shape.

"What I love so much about recording this record was most of the songs are one-takes. We’d start from the top with me singing a melody and building out chords, just me and click track and then my boy John Key on the drums or keys and John Kirby on the synths," she said. "I would then go find the best three minutes of the fifteen. I actually tried to recreate some of my vocals, but the energy wasn’t the same and I had to surrender to that. This album isn’t about vocal performance or just words out loud. I tried to create everything I had to say with sonics and frequency. This is really about the way that I feel. Feelings.”

Indulge in the video's meditative vibes above.

Premiere: NK And De La Ghetto Embark On A Dangerous Love In Paradise On 'Peligroso'

Hailing all the way from Ukraine, pop sensation NK has joined forces with Puerto Rican reggaeton powerhouse De La Ghetto on her latest single “Peligroso.” In the visuals, both are in the confines of a salacious tropical oasis that is made for late night romp sessions and trouble. The new 31 year-old artist has a knack for bad boys and dangerous love as she sweetly but provocatively sends out her sexy pleading message.

There are different montages of NK performing under neon purple lights; in a bedroom and in the middle of a tropical forest like setting at night time. De La Ghetto joins in on the fun with Miami style vibes in another nature filled world.

“NK is such a great artist to work with. She’s a true cosmopolitan girl with a natural Latin character. I really loved her style and passion right away when I heard Peligroso on a radio for the first time. I remember rapping to it, and I guess that’s where it all originated from,” De La Ghetto stated in a press release.

Similarly, the European-born artist feels excited about working with him and adding a more Latin flavor to her own music. “I’m incredibly happy that Peligroso became so well received all around the world,”  NK stated. “Working with De La Ghetto was a fantastic experience, and I highly appreciate the momentum he added to the song. With such brilliant minded people working side by side there’s no doubt that we’ve created something sensational and extraordinary.”

Watch the video for "Peligroso" above.

Solange Is Feelin' Herself In Short-But-Sweet 'Binz' Music Video

Solange is having a grand ol' time just dancing to her own song "Binz" from her newly-released album When I Get Home.

The short-but-sweet music video was released on Mar. 11, and features the Houston native twerking to herself all throughout her house while the standout track plays. She shot the video on her computer over a period of time, evident by her changing wardrobe throughout the less-than-two-minute visual. The end result is something we didn't know we wanted, but we're glad that we have it.

When I Get Home was released to kick off Women's History Month (Mar. 1). Visuals to accompany the announcement of the album's arrival were teased on the website Black Planet, and the album itself is billed as an "exploration of origin."

"...How much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.” She recently thanked fans on social media for their support, writing "wow thank yalllll ! the smile ! the joy! my heart!!! i seeee y’all. the luv."

Solange will be performing at various festivals this year to support the album, such as Coachella, Primavera Sound Festival and Lovebox.

yooo can’t tell y’all how much the luv on the project meansss this my shiiit i feel goood 🌹wow thank yalllll ! the smile ! the joy! my heart!!! i seeee y’all. the luv❤️ the text 🖤the smiles on the street it feel gooood 🖤🌹🖤🌹🖤🌹🖤🌹❤️🌹🖤🌹

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 11, 2019

