Jessie Reyez And 6lack Grapple With Temptation In 'Imported' Music Video

"Hi, my name is 'not important.'"

Jessie Reyez shows no signs of slowing down, evident by her latest song and music video “Imported” featuring 6lack.

In the Zac Facts-directed video, the two are going on about their day, while romantic tension builds and 'what-if' thoughts run through their minds. The Canadian musician, who released her EP Being Human In Public last year, is found in the video letting out her frustrations out while splashing in a bathtub. As 6lack drives a classic car, he exhibits similar exasperations and frustrations. Will they let their temptations get the best of them?

“Get over them by getting under me,” the “Figures” singer says. The Atlanta musician is an excellent addition to the track, which is a re-release of a track found her EP, which initially featured JRM.

“You’re in love with somebody else,” they sing. “Maybe I can offer some help.”

Ms. Reyez is set to perform at Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Festival, and is also appearing on the Best Teef In The Game tour with Anderson .Paak. We’re hoping these appearances coupled with this new material is the beginning of a bigger musical announcement from her.

Watch the music video above.