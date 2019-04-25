Lori Lightfoot scored a historic win in Chicago's mayoral race. The 56-year-old former federal prosecutor became the Windy City’s first black female mayor Tuesday (April 2), as well as the city’s first lesbian major.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Lightfoot, pulled into the lead grabbing 74% of the vote against her opponent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

“Thank you, Chicago. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Lightfoot said in her acceptance speech. “Today, you did more than make history. You created a movement for change.”

“When we started this journey 11 months ago, nobody gave us much of a chance,” she continued. “We were up against powerful interests, a powerful machine, and a powerful Mayor. But I remembered something Martin Luther King said when I was very young. Faith, he said, is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.

“We couldn’t see the whole staircase when we started this journey, but we had faith—an abiding faith in this city, in its people, and in its future.”

Lightfoot also vowed to break the city's “endless cycle of corruption,” and work to make Chicago “thriving, prosperous, better, stronger, fairer -- for everyone.”

Preckwinkle, a 72-year-old former teacher, leader of the city's Democratic Party and former City Council Member, congratulated Lightfoot on her victory and thanked supporters. “It has been amazing meeting supporters from across the city, hearing your stories and sharing our vision for the future of Chicago,” she tweeted.

Chicago, which is the nation’s third-largest city, elected Harold Washington as its first black mayor in 1983. Lightfoot is now only the third black mayor to be elected in the city, and the second female mayor.

Lightfoot will be sworn in on May 20. Read her speech below.

