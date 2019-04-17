Joey Bada$$ Wishes Nipsey Hussle Was Celebrated More When He Was Alive

"He should have been able to see the fruits of his labor..."

Joey Bada$$ visited Ebro’s Beats 1 radio show, where he discussed the recent passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The outpouring of support for the 33-year-old’s musical and charitable legacies has been amazing to witness. However, Joey states that he wishes people celebrated the Victory Lap musician as hard as they are now, but while he was able to see his impact.

"Nobody thought we would lose Nipsey Hussle,” he told Ebro during Tuesday’s show (April 16). “He was one of those people that we thought we would have forever. As soon as we lose a person like that, everybody want to jump on the bandwagon. He should have been able to see the fruits of his labor... We gotta show love, we gotta spread love.”

The All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ MC said that people need to practice showing appreciation for the people in their life and who they come across, so that they are able to see their impact while they are here.

“It’s extremely important that you show appreciation for your favorite artists, your favorite people, your favorite friends, your favorite family members, whatever,” he continued. “It’s just extremely important you never waste those moments, you always appreciate them. Like you said, any moment it can go like that.”