Rest In Peace: Hollywood Reacts To John Singleton's Death

John Singleton passed away today (April 29) at the age of 51, after suffering a stroke. A statement from his family was released earlier today, noting that they made the difficult decision to take the Oscar-nominated director off of life support.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors," the statement read. "We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”

Singleton is remembered for his directorial work on a slew of films such as Boyz n the Hood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers, just to name a few. He is also responsible for directing the music video for Michael Jackson's song, "Remember The Time." He is the first black person to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, and is also the youngest person to be nominated for the honor.

News of his passing spread quickly throughout Hollywood and social media, where thousands paid their respects to Singleton's legacy. Take a look at some of the tributes from celebrities below.

God Bless this guy. John Singleton Damn. Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous Gave so many people there Big Breaks. What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone … https://t.co/GWpxRuuDVi pic.twitter.com/RfN3Giewm3 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 26, 2019

Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019

Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton today. 🙏❤️🙏 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 20, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Apr 29, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS . Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. He was just 23 years old when he directed Boyz N The Hood, one of the greatest films ever made. An absolute masterpiece. John had a profound impact on my career as a filmmaker and later as a friend. He will be forever be missed. So damn sad. pic.twitter.com/z8o5wzHXiw — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 29, 2019

John Singleton was brilliant. His movies populated my childhood. He changed the game and told stories that showed 360 degrees of Black life...the beauty and the pain, the success and the struggle. And marched to the best of his own drummer for 25+ years in film. pic.twitter.com/8E5bu9ucTW — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019

Boyz n the Hood was an inspiration and left an indelible mark on America Cinema. John Singleton is loved and will be missed. — Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) April 29, 2019

The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton....you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on....'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest". RIP — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton, whose films poignantly depicted, humanized & articulated the beauty & struggle of S. Central & L.A. life as well as anyone. The best filmmaker of the hip hop generation, a creator of vivid 3-dimensional characters whose work eternally defined a place & time. pic.twitter.com/7zOpDRwldK — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 29, 2019

John Singleton changed so much not just for film audiences, who saw their lives reflected on screen in honest and tender ways, but for filmmakers of color. He broke records, he broke stereotypes, he broke barriers. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/RudJcawm2U — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) April 29, 2019

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019