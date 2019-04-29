Premiere Of FX's "Snowfall" Season 2 - Arrivals
Christopher Polk

Rest In Peace: Hollywood Reacts To John Singleton's Death

April 29, 2019 - 4:55 pm by VIBE

John Singleton passed away today (April 29) at the age of 51, after suffering a stroke. A statement from his family was released earlier today, noting that they made the difficult decision to take the Oscar-nominated director off of life support.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors," the statement read. "We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”

Singleton is remembered for his directorial work on a slew of films such as Boyz n the HoodShaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers, just to name a few. He is also responsible for directing the music video for Michael Jackson's song, "Remember The Time." He is the first black person to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, and is also the youngest person to be nominated for the honor.

News of his passing spread quickly throughout Hollywood and social media, where thousands paid their respects to Singleton's legacy. Take a look at some of the tributes from celebrities below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

View this post on Instagram

Laying in bed, I’m confused my soul feels drained.. For the last 2 days I was in the presence of my HERO a man who literally changed my life and my families life forever.. Of ALL the people in the world he decided to believe in me?.. a young impressionable ghetto little black boy from Watts who had hopes and dreams praying everyday that God would figure out a way to get me out of the hood and see some shit... Like many of my nighas I grew up with I just didn’t wanna end up in jail, or dead.. I woke up after crying myself to sleep with a heavy heart, Yesterday I took a shower and while standing there.. Just started balling crying I got out of the shower and went back to lay down and the tears wouldn’t stop, I told my wife these exact words.. “Baby I know today is my last day in town and we made family plans but I need to get back to John and pray over him. I feel like tomorrow or next week might not be promised, I’m leaving to go back to London and I got this feeling deep in my chest, my heart is fluttering... And although I have complete faith in God and his miracles I feel like he might not be here when I get back”. Without even blinking my wife said ok let’s go. I went to see John and I as soon as I stepped off the elevator I was greeted and in the presence of SO much of John’s history. So many beautiful and warm souls people who I’ve known and grew to love over the last 27 years of knowing John we all went into every emotion imaginable, we cried, we were there reminiscing, laughing and storytelling. One things for sure, every story that was told all went back to us all saying JOHN built a TRIBE, a fraternity of lifetime of friends, colleagues and loyalty. And we all echoed HE PUT US ON!! Everyone that was in that room yesterday has known John all the way back to his first movie Boyz In The Hood to now.. I think we all felt like we needed to spend as much time as we could cause Ive learned after losing Paul and countless others.. it’s arrogant to think or believe that next seconds of life or next week is promised. I can’t believe I’m write these words..... Rest in Love, Rest in Power Rest in Gods glory... Your Baby Boy aka Baby Brother aka Jody for life!!

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️

A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on

View this post on Instagram

This is where it all started. The Genesis - The Genius - The Genre Maker/Star Maker (Taraji P. Henson, Ice Cube, Tyrese Gibson, Lawrence Fishburne, Regina King,Nia Long, Angela Basset, Cuba Gooding, Jr. - in no particular order as these are all great actors/actresses). John Singleton gave me a chance. When I left the audition for "Boyz N' The Hood" as he shook my hand, he gave me a stronger grip than normal and looked me in the eye. I felt he was basically giving me a signal that I had the job without telling me. From there, there was no comprehension of the massive chain of events that was about to follow. People from all over the world literally tell me how they’re affected by Boyz ‘N The Hood. The magnitude and world-wide impact that his ground-breaking film would have for society cannot be measured. Helping to bring awareness of what it takes to come to maturity as a black male in the 'Hood, or die trying... Helping to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced. Dealing with challenges and adversity in life and in general. From that lesson, for anyone who watches Boyz N’ The Hood, we are able to learn a little more about ourselves and each other. Hopefully, we are able to grow, evolve and gain a deeper love and understanding of our humanity. John Singleton, thank you for your vision. Thank you for holding my hand a little stronger. Thank you for connecting with me and thank you for connecting me to history. Thank you for connecting and transcending generations, nationalities, nations, races, communities, societies. Thank you, John Singleton, for connecting us all. #RIP #JohnSingleton

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

In This Story:

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

Barack Obama Speaks In Berlin
Sean Gallup

Barack Obama Shares Condolences After John Singleton's Death

The nation is still in shock after John Singleton passed away on Monday (April 29). Former President Barack Obama was one of many fans and celebrities to offer his condolences on social media and remember Singleton's tremendous legacy and contributions to film.

"Condolences to the family of John Singleton," Obama wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored."

As previously reported, John Singleton passed away at the age of 51, after suffering a massive stroke on April 17. He was reportedly on life support before his family made the tough decision to remove the emergency treatment.

Obama's thoughts join an outpour of love from other stars such as Taraji P Henson and Tyrese, both of whom worked with Singleton on 2001's Baby Boy.

Read Obama's full statement in the message below.

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

Continue Reading
lena-waithe-d-wade-donated-cover-nigel-shelby-funeral-1556661000
Getty Images

Lena Waithe, D. Wade, And More Donated To Cover Nigel Shelby's Funeral

A number of celebrities stepped up to help the family of Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old who died by suicide after anti-gay bullying. Lena Waithe, Dwyane Wade, and more reportedly donated money to cover Shelby's funeral, TMZ reports.

The effort was reportedly spearheaded by Lena Waithe and Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta's popular restaurant, Slutty Vegan.  Together they enlisted their celebrity friends, including Ludacris and Janelle Monae, D. Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

It is unclear how much money was raised, but TMZ reports that it was enough to cover the expenses of the funeral service, tombstones, and a separate amount to help Nigel's mother, Camika.

As previously reported, Nigel Shelby died by suicide earlier this month. Nigel's mother, Camika, said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. He was also the victim of bullying at school because of his sexual orientation.

Nigel's memorial was held over the weekend at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was laid to rest in a rainbow-colored casket.

Continue Reading
Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers
Getty Images

Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

4h ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

4h ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

7h ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap