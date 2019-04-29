Rest In Peace: Hollywood Reacts To John Singleton's Death
John Singleton passed away today (April 29) at the age of 51, after suffering a stroke. A statement from his family was released earlier today, noting that they made the difficult decision to take the Oscar-nominated director off of life support.
"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors," the statement read. "We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”
Singleton is remembered for his directorial work on a slew of films such as Boyz n the Hood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers, just to name a few. He is also responsible for directing the music video for Michael Jackson's song, "Remember The Time." He is the first black person to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, and is also the youngest person to be nominated for the honor.
News of his passing spread quickly throughout Hollywood and social media, where thousands paid their respects to Singleton's legacy. Take a look at some of the tributes from celebrities below.
God Bless this guy. John Singleton Damn. Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous Gave so many people there Big Breaks. What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C
RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.
This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv
There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone … https://t.co/GWpxRuuDVi pic.twitter.com/RfN3Giewm3
Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you
Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton today. 🙏❤️🙏
JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS . Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤
RIP John Singleton. He was just 23 years old when he directed Boyz N The Hood, one of the greatest films ever made. An absolute masterpiece. John had a profound impact on my career as a filmmaker and later as a friend. He will be forever be missed. So damn sad. pic.twitter.com/z8o5wzHXiw
John Singleton was brilliant. His movies populated my childhood. He changed the game and told stories that showed 360 degrees of Black life...the beauty and the pain, the success and the struggle. And marched to the best of his own drummer for 25+ years in film. pic.twitter.com/8E5bu9ucTW
Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!
The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633
Boyz n the Hood was an inspiration and left an indelible mark on America Cinema. John Singleton is loved and will be missed.
The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton....you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on....'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest". RIP
RIP John Singleton, whose films poignantly depicted, humanized & articulated the beauty & struggle of S. Central & L.A. life as well as anyone. The best filmmaker of the hip hop generation, a creator of vivid 3-dimensional characters whose work eternally defined a place & time. pic.twitter.com/7zOpDRwldK
John Singleton changed so much not just for film audiences, who saw their lives reflected on screen in honest and tender ways, but for filmmakers of color. He broke records, he broke stereotypes, he broke barriers.
I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB
Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a
I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton. We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me “I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker”, When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away. It Was No Surprise. With His Passion, His Heart, The Way He Talked About His Love For Cinema And Black Folks I Could See John Would Make It Happen, And He Did. From Day One, We Have Remained Close Over The Decades, Cheering Each Other On In This Industry That Is Not Set Up For Us To Win. John Singleton’s Films Will Live On Forever. Blessings And Prayers For His Family. May John Rest In Power. Amen.
Laying in bed, I’m confused my soul feels drained.. For the last 2 days I was in the presence of my HERO a man who literally changed my life and my families life forever.. Of ALL the people in the world he decided to believe in me?.. a young impressionable ghetto little black boy from Watts who had hopes and dreams praying everyday that God would figure out a way to get me out of the hood and see some shit... Like many of my nighas I grew up with I just didn’t wanna end up in jail, or dead.. I woke up after crying myself to sleep with a heavy heart, Yesterday I took a shower and while standing there.. Just started balling crying I got out of the shower and went back to lay down and the tears wouldn’t stop, I told my wife these exact words.. “Baby I know today is my last day in town and we made family plans but I need to get back to John and pray over him. I feel like tomorrow or next week might not be promised, I’m leaving to go back to London and I got this feeling deep in my chest, my heart is fluttering... And although I have complete faith in God and his miracles I feel like he might not be here when I get back”. Without even blinking my wife said ok let’s go. I went to see John and I as soon as I stepped off the elevator I was greeted and in the presence of SO much of John’s history. So many beautiful and warm souls people who I’ve known and grew to love over the last 27 years of knowing John we all went into every emotion imaginable, we cried, we were there reminiscing, laughing and storytelling. One things for sure, every story that was told all went back to us all saying JOHN built a TRIBE, a fraternity of lifetime of friends, colleagues and loyalty. And we all echoed HE PUT US ON!! Everyone that was in that room yesterday has known John all the way back to his first movie Boyz In The Hood to now.. I think we all felt like we needed to spend as much time as we could cause Ive learned after losing Paul and countless others.. it’s arrogant to think or believe that next seconds of life or next week is promised. I can’t believe I’m write these words..... Rest in Love, Rest in Power Rest in Gods glory... Your Baby Boy aka Baby Brother aka Jody for life!!
I met @johnsingleton as a recently graduated first time writer/director embarking on his nascent film career. I will forever remember him fondly from our first meeting during the audition process. He exuded many things that day... awareness, openness and above all-enthusiasm! Over the years he never lost or left any of that behind. He provided and possessed a clarity of vision that I appreciate from that day till this. He gave a voice and an opportunity to many. Count me in that grateful number.
YOU saw in me what I did not see in myself!!! YOU taught me about the power of my eyes!!! MY GOD MY GOD!!! I will FOREVER miss you my dear sweet John Singleton. I can NOT believe it. GOD BLESS YOUR MOTHER AND BABIES AND FAMILY!!! PRAYING FOR ALL OF US!!! You touched and changed so many lives!!!! #RIHJOHNSINGLETON 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😢😢😢
This is where it all started. The Genesis - The Genius - The Genre Maker/Star Maker (Taraji P. Henson, Ice Cube, Tyrese Gibson, Lawrence Fishburne, Regina King,Nia Long, Angela Basset, Cuba Gooding, Jr. - in no particular order as these are all great actors/actresses). John Singleton gave me a chance. When I left the audition for "Boyz N' The Hood" as he shook my hand, he gave me a stronger grip than normal and looked me in the eye. I felt he was basically giving me a signal that I had the job without telling me. From there, there was no comprehension of the massive chain of events that was about to follow. People from all over the world literally tell me how they’re affected by Boyz ‘N The Hood. The magnitude and world-wide impact that his ground-breaking film would have for society cannot be measured. Helping to bring awareness of what it takes to come to maturity as a black male in the 'Hood, or die trying... Helping to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced. Dealing with challenges and adversity in life and in general. From that lesson, for anyone who watches Boyz N’ The Hood, we are able to learn a little more about ourselves and each other. Hopefully, we are able to grow, evolve and gain a deeper love and understanding of our humanity. John Singleton, thank you for your vision. Thank you for holding my hand a little stronger. Thank you for connecting with me and thank you for connecting me to history. Thank you for connecting and transcending generations, nationalities, nations, races, communities, societies. Thank you, John Singleton, for connecting us all. #RIP #JohnSingleton