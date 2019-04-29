John Singleton's Family Releases Statement About His Health Concerns

According to Variety, John Singleton will reportedly be taken off of life support today (April 29). The Oscar-nominated director has reportedly been in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today," Singleton’s family wrote in a statement. "This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors... We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”

The statement continues by stating that the 51-year-old “quietly struggled” with hypertension. He has reportedly been on life support after suffering the stroke on April 20.

“More than 40% of African American men and women have high blood pressure, which also develops earlier in life and is usually more severe,” his family said. “His family wants to share the message with all to please recognize the symptoms by going to Heart.org.” Singleton's daughter denied early reports that he was in a coma.

Singleton is known for being the first black man to garner an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his work on the film, Boyz n the Hood. He’s also responsible for the films Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers.