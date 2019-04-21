Writer And Director John Singleton Hospitalized After A Stroke

The beloved "Boyz n The Hood" director is reportedly in intensive care at an undisclosed hospital.

Writer and director John Singleton, famous for his classic 90s films Boyz n The Hood and Poetic Justice reportedly suffered a stroke and is recovering in ICU at an undisclosed hospital.

In a statement from Singleton's family, the 51-year-old director was already at the hospital Wednesday (April 17) when he had the stroke. The statement didn't offer many details but asked for privacy.

Just received a statement from John Singleton’s family: pic.twitter.com/FzKlESvhMe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2019

After learning of Singleton's health, many celebrities and fans took to Twitter to offer their support, including Mark Wahlberg, who starred in Singleton's 4 Brothers and Luke Cage's Mike Colter.

Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton today. 🙏❤️🙏 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 20, 2019

In 1991, Singleton's Boyz n The Hood starred an All-star cast of Hollywood actors including Cuba Gooding Jr, Moris Chestnut, Nia Long, and Ice Cube. Famed film critic Roger Ebert referred to Singleton's work as "human drama of rare power."

"Singleton is a director who brings together two attributes not always found in the same film: He has a subject, and he has a style," Ebert wrote. "The film is not only important but also a joy to watch because his camera is so confident and he wins such natural performances from his actors."

The film earned Singleton an Oscar nomination for best director, the first given to an African-American filmmaker.