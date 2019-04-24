Jordyn Woods Talks Being "Bullied By The World" After Tristan Thompson Drama

“I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman.”

In her first interview since appearing on Red Table Talk, Jordyn Woods shed light into the bullying that she endured in the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that may have ended her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

As previously reported, Woods was busted kissing Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, during a party at his house. After her Red Table Talk interview, Khloe attempted to blame Woods for ruining her family, but after receiving backlash, the reality star changed her tune.

During an appearance at Nigeria’s Homecoming Festival last weekend, Woods spoke about how the public backlash gave her an understanding of what it feels like to be a black woman.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that if I was bullied by the world you can [get through it],” she said in a video from a panel discussion that was published by the Daily Mail. “I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman in society, and how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.”

The appearance in Nigeria marked Woods’ first trip to the Motherland. Despite being bullied online, Woods has seemingly bounced back stronger than before the Kardashian drama. After her initial interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Woods was flooded with support and has reportedly been scoring various business opportunities in light of the incident.