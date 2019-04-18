Justin Bieber Blasts Laura Ingraham Over Nipsey Hussle Comments

"It’s absurd and you should be fired period."

Justin Bieber is slamming Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham, over her divisive comments about the late Nipsey Hussle.

"Absolutely disgusting what you did on national television," Bieber wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 18). "How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on? Doesn't matter who it is. But disrespecting someone's who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?"

He added: "Did you not think about the family who just lost a loved one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period."

Bieber's criticism comes shortly after T.I. and The Game slammed Ingraham on their social media accounts. “WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY... and watch how many people dance in the streets, laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER," T.I. wrote in a post on Instagram.

Nip was a hero to the Los Angeles community, a business owner, and rapper, who was killed on Mar. 30. His passing caused an outpour of responses from the music and California communities.

Unfortunately, Ingraham did not do her homework before getting on her April 12 show to poke fun at Hussle’s funeral. She highlighted his song, “FDT,” which is short for “F**k Donald Trump,” as a way to justify why Nip shouldn’t be so beloved.

Ingraham has not responded to the recent call to action. Check out all of the reactions below.