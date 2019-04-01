Kanye West's Sunday Service To Hit Coachella 2019

The gospel music-infused set is heading to Indio, CA for the second weekend of the annual festival.

Kanye West's Sunday Service just booked a major gig. The performance series that has gained a lot of attention on social media is now taking its talents out to Indio, California for Coachella 2019. West announced the news to his team on Sunday (May 31).

Sunday Service, which was previously an exclusive event for Ye's family and celeb friends, will now be open to all during a sunrise set for the second weekend of the music festival. In a video posted by Kim Kardashian, Kanye shared the news with his passengers on a privately charted plane.

"We'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show," he said, grinning. "We will be doing Sunday Service sunrise at Coachella."

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

The new booking comes only months after West was rumored to be a headliner at the festival. The rapper reportedly pulled out last-minute due to a dispute over the stage production. It would have been his second time headlining the annual event. Ye has appeared three times at Coachella, once as a headliner in 2011, and twice as a performer or guest in 2006 and 2016. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline the three-day event instead.

You can now catch Kanye West and his Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter Sunday (Apr. 21). Check out a video from the last service below.

https://twitter.com/coachella/status/1112429922700554240