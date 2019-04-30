Kendrick Lamar Signs With BMI Publishing On A "Long Term Deal"

Kendrick Lamar has joined the ranks of other Top Dawg Entertainment talent and has signed to a "long term deal" with performing rights organization, Broadcast Music, Inc. BMI is already home to TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and Kendrick's labelmates and frequent collaborators Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and SZA. K.Dot's music was previously represented by Warner/Chappell Music, but now BMI will assume that role for all of his discography from good kid, m. A. A. d city to his most recent project, DAMN.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our great working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment and its incredibly talented roster,” Mike Steinberg, EVP Creative & Licensing, BMI said in a statement on Monday. “Kendrick’s gift for writing and performing such stunningly impactful music has solidified his stature among the world’s greatest artists and, without a doubt, as a major force in our industry for many years to come. We’re honored that he has chosen BMI to represent his creative works.”

Although Kendrick hasn't teased any new music, this move with BMI could mean that the 31-year-old has heat on the way for fans. On an Instagram post published by BMI celebrating Kendrick's new relationship with the organization, fans were already in the comments calling for a new album and congratulating the rapper as well.

"New Album Gonna Be Crazy," one fan said, with another admirer following the comment up with, "new album gunna [sic] be crazy.. its kendrick at the end of the day."